Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 1.

More employees eligible for Covid-19 support grant; application start date pushed back: MSF

The grant application has been pushed back from May 1 to May 4 or 11, depending on the employee's situation.

Coronavirus has many tricks up its sleeve: MOH chief health scientist

There is no place for complacency in the war against a very smart virus, said Prof Tan Chorh Chuan.

Migrant worker hospitalised in Sengkang Hospital had laid tiles in ward, PM Lee says in May Day message

The Sengkang Hospital medical team were moved when a worker who was hospitalised told his doctor that he had laid the tiles in the ward he was staying in.

No other way but to make use of TraceTogether mandatory

It is apparent that people will not give up their data willingly even in a public health emergency. A degree of compulsion is needed.

How South Korea used tech to track down coronavirus and curb spread

Authorities used artificial intelligence to read chest X-rays and set up drive-through test stations which can complete a test in 10 minutes.

Duke-NUS scientists develop speedy test for antibodies that can neutralise coronavirus

This will enable researchers to collect data more rapidly.

Changi Airport T2 proceeds with plans to suspend operations from May 1

The last plane - NQ802 operated by Air Japan - departed for Tokyo on Thursday at about 6.10am.

Closed pools in condo turn green due to halt in maintenance



Photos of the swimming pools at Sims Urban Oasis condominium taken before it was cleaned on April 25 (left) and on April 30 after it was cleaned. PHOTOS: H.T. HONG



The change in colour is due to algae forming at the base of the pools.

Online jazz concert Jass@Home chases Covid-19 blues away

Enjoy jazz versions of local classic Singapura; and American trumpeter Randy Brecker's solo rendition of I Can't Get Started.

#Stayhome guide for Friday: Cook savoury seafood beehoon, make things from recycled household materials and more

Start the day by whipping up a tasty meal.

