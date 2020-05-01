Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 1.
More employees eligible for Covid-19 support grant; application start date pushed back: MSF
The grant application has been pushed back from May 1 to May 4 or 11, depending on the employee's situation.
Coronavirus has many tricks up its sleeve: MOH chief health scientist
There is no place for complacency in the war against a very smart virus, said Prof Tan Chorh Chuan.
Migrant worker hospitalised in Sengkang Hospital had laid tiles in ward, PM Lee says in May Day message
The Sengkang Hospital medical team were moved when a worker who was hospitalised told his doctor that he had laid the tiles in the ward he was staying in.
No other way but to make use of TraceTogether mandatory
It is apparent that people will not give up their data willingly even in a public health emergency. A degree of compulsion is needed.
How South Korea used tech to track down coronavirus and curb spread
Authorities used artificial intelligence to read chest X-rays and set up drive-through test stations which can complete a test in 10 minutes.
Duke-NUS scientists develop speedy test for antibodies that can neutralise coronavirus
This will enable researchers to collect data more rapidly.
Changi Airport T2 proceeds with plans to suspend operations from May 1
The last plane - NQ802 operated by Air Japan - departed for Tokyo on Thursday at about 6.10am.
Closed pools in condo turn green due to halt in maintenance
The change in colour is due to algae forming at the base of the pools.
Online jazz concert Jass@Home chases Covid-19 blues away
Enjoy jazz versions of local classic Singapura; and American trumpeter Randy Brecker's solo rendition of I Can't Get Started.
#Stayhome guide for Friday: Cook savoury seafood beehoon, make things from recycled household materials and more
Start the day by whipping up a tasty meal.