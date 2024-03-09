Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9, 2024

Updated
Mar 09, 2024, 08:33 AM
Published
Mar 09, 2024, 08:28 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

50,000 public servants to be appointed as election officials, training to begin in April: ELD

Some public servants received their e-mail appointment as early as Feb 29 and as recently as March 8.

READ MORE HERE

290 escalators at MRT stations on North-South, East-West, North East lines to be upgraded

Work is set to start in 2026 and finish in 2032.

READ MORE HERE

Cuscaden Reserve gets ABSD deadline extension, relaunch prices start at $2,900 psf

The 192-unit project, which was launched in September 2019, has 180 unsold units.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Make in India: Can South Asian giant surpass China and become world’s biggest factory?

India is looking to capitalise on the shift away from China as companies diversify their global supply chains.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean artist Yip Yew Chong’s giant mural in Tamil Nadu city captures scenes of everyday life

In Singapore, Mr Yip’s murals are popular on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

READ MORE HERE

Redevelopment is necessary, but let’s rethink how we do it

Consider what aspects of neighbourhoods should be preserved, bearing in mind the needs of the aged, says the writer. 

READ MORE HERE

Repeat offender back behind bars after making off with nearly $120k of then employer’s money

Amanda Yao was jailed in 2015 and 2020 for cheating and theft.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesian airline pilots fell asleep mid-flight: Safety agency

They slept for 28 minutes during a flight from south-east Sulawesi to Jakarta.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-born giant panda cub Le Le makes first public appearance in China

Le Le has been in China for about two months and has settled down at a panda base in Sichuan.

READ MORE HERE

Sentosa Sensoryscape to open on March 14 with immersive phygital experience

The new walkway is designed as a multisensorial ode to Sentosa’s flora and fauna.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top