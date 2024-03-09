Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
50,000 public servants to be appointed as election officials, training to begin in April: ELD
Some public servants received their e-mail appointment as early as Feb 29 and as recently as March 8.
290 escalators at MRT stations on North-South, East-West, North East lines to be upgraded
Cuscaden Reserve gets ABSD deadline extension, relaunch prices start at $2,900 psf
Make in India: Can South Asian giant surpass China and become world’s biggest factory?
India is looking to capitalise on the shift away from China as companies diversify their global supply chains.
S’porean artist Yip Yew Chong’s giant mural in Tamil Nadu city captures scenes of everyday life
In Singapore, Mr Yip’s murals are popular on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
Redevelopment is necessary, but let’s rethink how we do it
Consider what aspects of neighbourhoods should be preserved, bearing in mind the needs of the aged, says the writer.
Repeat offender back behind bars after making off with nearly $120k of then employer’s money
Indonesian airline pilots fell asleep mid-flight: Safety agency
S’pore-born giant panda cub Le Le makes first public appearance in China
Le Le has been in China for about two months and has settled down at a panda base in Sichuan.