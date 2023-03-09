Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
ST-BT Budget Roundtable tackles jobs, housing and other hot-button issues
DPM Wong stressed the need for fiscal discipline even as Singapore looks to boost growth, employment, housing supply and lifelong opportunities for all.
Could Xi’s successor emerge when China appoints its new vice-president this weekend?
Most pundits expect Han Zheng for the job, but Ding Xuexiang is viewed as a dark horse, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.
The gist: Tackling ‘crisis within a crisis’ and other Covid-19 lessons for future pandemics
Covid-19 could have spilt into the wider community and overwhelmed the healthcare system, noted a White Paper released on Wednesday.
S'pore must preserve ability to act in its own interest: Shanmugam
Small nations often pay the price in geopolitical conflicts between great powers, said the minister.
Singapore dreams of a future without the winner-takes-all competition
Public policy and individual agency can support Singapore’s holistic development and citizen well-being in a ‘compassionate meritocracy’, says Assoc Prof Terence Ho.
Malaysia to invest $222m to upgrade Johor checkpoints
RM27.7 million has been earmarked for the addition of 50 motorcycle lanes to the two checkpoints’ existing 100.
S'porean chef Mathew Leong makes it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list
He is the first and only Singaporean to have made it to the list under the Art & Culture category since the list was introduced seven years ago.
‘I felt like I had time-travelled’: Water-rationing exercise returns to schools
The exercise will be conducted in more than a hundred schools to nurture an appreciation for water and promote its conservation.
Women-led firms in Asia-Pacific need more support to grow their businesses: JPMorgan
Women entrepreneurs need more targeted support in areas like networking and mentorship to overcome societal barriers.
Thai pop gains momentum with the popularity of Thai dramas
Thai artistes are pleasantly surprised about their music travelling out of their home country.