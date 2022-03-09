Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 9.
Russia ready to open humanitarian corridors from five Ukrainian cities: Report
The first convoy carrying civilians from Sumy arrived in the central city of Poltava.
Singaporean Ix Shen leaving Ukrainian capital Kyiv as fighting intensifies
US bans Russian oil imports as fears of energy war grow
The Biden administration is reaching out to Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to boost oil production.
The economic shocks of war
A combination of war and soaring prices could take us back to stagflation, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Can I drive into Malaysia when it reopens its border from April 1?
Malaysia will reopen its borders to international visitors from April 1, allowing travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country without quarantine.
Smoothing the Ethnic Integration Policy’s rough edges with buyback scheme
HDB will buy back, on a case-by-case basis, the flats from households which have difficulty selling them at a reasonable price when ethnic quotas have been reached.
Removal of mid-year exams brings parents and children some relief, but raises some questions
Many say it depends on how schools implement the changes, and what they do in place of exams.
S'pore to contribute $20.5m to support efforts by global coalition against future pandemics
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced this in a pre-recorded speech for the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit.
Sowing the seeds of health: How gardening can boost your physical and mental health
'Badge Lady' allegedly spotted walking around Orchard Road without mask, STB investigating
Ms Phoon Chiu Yoke was jailed last year for not wearing a mask in public on numerous occasions.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!