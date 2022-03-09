Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 9.

Russia ready to open humanitarian corridors from five Ukrainian cities: Report

The first convoy carrying civilians from Sumy arrived in the central city of Poltava.

Singaporean Ix Shen leaving Ukrainian capital Kyiv as fighting intensifies

The former actor and his wife are moving to an area west of Ukraine's capital.

US bans Russian oil imports as fears of energy war grow

The Biden administration is reaching out to Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to boost oil production.

The economic shocks of war

A combination of war and soaring prices could take us back to stagflation, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Can I drive into Malaysia when it reopens its border from April 1?

Malaysia will reopen its borders to international visitors from April 1, allowing travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country without quarantine.

Smoothing the Ethnic Integration Policy’s rough edges with buyback scheme

HDB will buy back, on a case-by-case basis, the flats from households which have difficulty selling them at a reasonable price when ethnic quotas have been reached.

Removal of mid-year exams brings parents and children some relief, but raises some questions

Many say it depends on how schools implement the changes, and what they do in place of exams.

S'pore to contribute $20.5m to support efforts by global coalition against future pandemics

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced this in a pre-recorded speech for the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit.

Sowing the seeds of health: How gardening can boost your physical and mental health

Pruning, watering and planting exercise the muscles and relieve stress.

'Badge Lady' allegedly spotted walking around Orchard Road without mask, STB investigating

Ms Phoon Chiu Yoke was jailed last year for not wearing a mask in public on numerous occasions.

