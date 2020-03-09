Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 9.
Coronavirus: 12 new cases in Singapore, including 9 from Safra Jurong cluster
Of the three remaining cases, one is linked to a previous case and one is an imported case. The last is currently not linked to any case.
S'pore reviewing its stockpiles of essential items, diversifying supplies amid Covid-19 outbreak: Chan Chun Sing
"We have to review some of our assumptions to look at the global contingency, where many of our conventional supply lines might be disrupted," Mr Chan said.
Catching the invisible criminal, Covid-19: How the police work on contact tracing
About 30 to 50 police officers are on contact-tracing duty on any given day, although police said numbers can be scaled quickly to 100 if the need arises.
Thailand advises against travel to Singapore, adding to Republic's tourism worries
The remark came amid mixed messaging from the government on a self-quarantine requirement for travellers from high-risk countries.
Malaysia has 99 cases, second highest in South-east Asia after Singapore; cruise liner docks in Bali
All passengers and crew members were healthy, said the authorities.
Coronavirus: Empty streets and paranoia as northern Italy goes into lockdown
Flights appeared to be operating normally out of Milan and Venice airports, while it was business as usual at train stations.
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin seeks meeting with Mahathir, says Bersatu leader
Dr Mahathir said on Saturday he felt sorry that PM Muhyiddin had joined forces with those accused of criminal offences.
Govt locker network offers better reach to HDB estates
Installing one locker station can cost between $15,000 and $20,000.
5 stress-free tips on how to work from home with kids
Clear communication and setting boundaries are important when setting rules for children.
Five of six face masks fail absorbency test
The ones made of poor quality materials may just be giving users a false sense of security.