Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 9.

Coronavirus: 12 new cases in Singapore, including 9 from Safra Jurong cluster



Nine of these are related to the private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Of the three remaining cases, one is linked to a previous case and one is an imported case. The last is currently not linked to any case.

S'pore reviewing its stockpiles of essential items, diversifying supplies amid Covid-19 outbreak: Chan Chun Sing



Accompanied by Mr Seah Kian Peng, Group Chief Executive Officer, FairPrice Group; and Mdm Toh Hui Leng (left), Fairprice Chief Supply Chain Officer, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing (centre) tours the Fairprice Benoi Distribution Centre on March 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



"We have to review some of our assumptions to look at the global contingency, where many of our conventional supply lines might be disrupted," Mr Chan said.

Catching the invisible criminal, Covid-19: How the police work on contact tracing



(From left) Senior Staff Sergeant Mohamad Shapie Saleh and Sergeant Loh Seng Hong re-enacting how they would conduct interviews out in the field as part of their contact-tracing duties. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



About 30 to 50 police officers are on contact-tracing duty on any given day, although police said numbers can be scaled quickly to 100 if the need arises.

Thailand advises against travel to Singapore, adding to Republic's tourism worries



At a daily press conference, a Health Ministry spokesman advised Thai citizens against travelling to Singapore, Japan, France and Germany. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The remark came amid mixed messaging from the government on a self-quarantine requirement for travellers from high-risk countries.

Malaysia has 99 cases, second highest in South-east Asia after Singapore; cruise liner docks in Bali



A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses a bridge, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb 19, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



All passengers and crew members were healthy, said the authorities.

Coronavirus: Empty streets and paranoia as northern Italy goes into lockdown



Customers queue outside a supermarket in Milan on March 8, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Flights appeared to be operating normally out of Milan and Venice airports, while it was business as usual at train stations.

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin seeks meeting with Mahathir, says Bersatu leader



Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a news conference on April 5, 2018. Malaysian PM Muhyiddin is seeking a meeting with Dr Mahathir. PHOTO: REUTERS



Dr Mahathir said on Saturday he felt sorry that PM Muhyiddin had joined forces with those accused of criminal offences.

Govt locker network offers better reach to HDB estates



A blu employee delivering a parcel to a Junction 8 locker station in Bishan. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Installing one locker station can cost between $15,000 and $20,000.

5 stress-free tips on how to work from home with kids



The trick to maintaining your career A-game while working from home is to focus on your children's routine, say experts. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Clear communication and setting boundaries are important when setting rules for children.

Five of six face masks fail absorbency test



Wellchem Pharmaceuticals director Winthrop Wong tested six masks from various sources. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



The ones made of poor quality materials may just be giving users a false sense of security.

