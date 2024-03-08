Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 8, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MPs unanimously support $131.4b Budget to ‘take S’pore forward with optimism’
This was the first time in three years that MPs on both sides had voted in support of the Budget.
Moves to make taxis more viable fall short, say some operators
Proposed new measures met with broad industry support but may not be enough to halt the decline in the pool of cabs here.
Beijing seeks to be a good neighbour: Wang Yi
But the Foreign Minister also warned that China would not allow “its goodwill to be abused”.
Battle for Islamic leadership hots up between PAS and Malaysia’s royals
The Malay rulers are revered as guardians of Islam and Malay culture, but their influence in public affairs is under scrutiny.
Tourists to be banned from private alleys in Kyoto’s geisha district
A maiko’s kimono was reportedly torn by an unruly tourist, another had a cigarette butt put in her collar.
Was it worth discussing the Israel-Hamas conflict with students?
Rather than shy away from hot-button topics, Singapore schools should continue to strengthen character and citizenship education, says assistant news editor Amelia Teng.
How damaging are the revelations in German military intelligence leak?
The leak is damaging at operational and political levels though the impact will not be long-lasting.
More destinations planned for Scoot’s new Embraer jets as budget carrier seeks growth
Options within the region include Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, said Scoot CEO Leslie Thng.
Police investigating Sentosa sky lantern festival
Case said it was not right for the organiser to proceed with the event without giving consumers prior notice.
Doing it the ‘auntie way’, Dolly Lo is mother-mentor to Singapore’s athletes
She goes the extra mile for them through phone chats, baking tarts and supports them when they are competing.