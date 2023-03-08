Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 8

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘How could an explosion like this happen?’: Worker on Audi service centre blast
Mr Pan Wei Min said the shockwave almost knocked him off his feet. About 100 people were evacuated and one person was injured.
Fed likely needs to raise rates higher and possibly faster: Powell
More than half of S'poreans polled may delay plans to buy home: PropertyGuru
Just one in three Singaporeans feel the latest cooling measures have stablised the property market.
I’m ready to dance with the wolves: China’s new Foreign Minister
His maiden annual meet-the-press session will most likely be remembered for his love of analogy and Chinese philosophy, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.
Family of 3 gets jail for abusing maid who had hand cut with knife and hot iron placed on her
The maid was also slapped and hit with a plastic chair and a metal pole on other occasions.
Bukit Timah Saddle Club moves after 72 years
A look at the club’s home in Bukit Timah just before its move to Kranji at the end of February.
Lee Hsien Yang hints at never returning to S'pore, says unlikely he will see his sister again
International Women’s Day: 8 trailblazers who defied the odds to stand tall
ST highlights stories of eight individuals who have overcome adversities to achieve their dreams, once thought to be out of reach.
98 Rolex watches given to long-serving employees of Paradise Group
Are you a robot? How to be human in an AI-run world
Whether artificial intelligence ends up being a positive or negative force, both in business and in life, depends on us, says a leading psychologist.