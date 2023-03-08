Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 8

Updated
Published
7 min ago

‘How could an explosion like this happen?’: Worker on Audi service centre blast

Mr Pan Wei Min said the shockwave almost knocked him off his feet. About 100 people were evacuated and one person was injured.

READ MORE HERE

Fed likely needs to raise rates higher and possibly faster: Powell

The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, said the Fed chairman.

READ MORE HERE

More than half of S'poreans polled may delay plans to buy home: PropertyGuru

Just one in three Singaporeans feel the latest cooling measures have stablised the property market.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

I’m ready to dance with the wolves: China’s new Foreign Minister

His maiden annual meet-the-press session will most likely be remembered for his love of analogy and Chinese philosophy, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

READ MORE HERE

Family of 3 gets jail for abusing maid who had hand cut with knife and hot iron placed on her

The maid was also slapped and hit with a plastic chair and a metal pole on other occasions.

READ MORE HERE

Bukit Timah Saddle Club moves after 72 years

A look at the club’s home in Bukit Timah just before its move to Kranji at the end of February.

READ MORE HERE

Lee Hsien Yang hints at never returning to S'pore, says unlikely he will see his sister again

He said his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, is now extremely unwell.

READ MORE HERE

International Women’s Day: 8 trailblazers who defied the odds to stand tall

ST highlights stories of eight individuals who have overcome adversities to achieve their dreams, once thought to be out of reach.

READ MORE HERE

98 Rolex watches given to long-serving employees of Paradise Group

Others received gifts such as Suisse gold bars.

READ MORE HERE

Are you a robot? How to be human in an AI-run world

Whether artificial intelligence ends up being a positive or negative force, both in business and in life, depends on us, says a leading psychologist.

READ MORE HERE

