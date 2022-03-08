Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 8.
Russia threatens to cut natural gas supplies to Europe
Russia has the right to take actions that "mirror" the penalties imposed on its economy, said its DPM.
Singapore economy at risk if Russia-Ukraine crisis hits global growth and drives inflation up
The longer term and indirect impact on Singapore will be "significant", said Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday.
S'poreans with spouses who have family ties in Ukraine doing all they can to help
They are supporting their spouses who are deeply worried about their families back home in Ukraine.
Interactive: The unsolved mystery of MH370
Will fresh leads that have emerged recently bring the world closer to finding the ill-fated plane?
From July, smoking will be banned at more beaches, parks and gardens
Those caught smoking in the newly prohibited places will receive warnings for the first three months.
New hawker centres to open this year, more support to be given to hawkers
An education system to build confidence and cohesion amid stiff global competition
The announced changes aim to equalise opportunities as far as possible, and create multiple pathways to success, says opinion editor Grace Ho.
Malaysia’s Klang Valley hit by flash floods again after heavy downpour
Footage on social media showed submerged vehicles and rising water levels in several areas.
International Women's Day: Asia's strong role models in the workforce
ST highlights stories of women facing unique challenges in their individual roles in society and in the workforce.
VTL by sea: Bintan beckons for quick getaway amid pandemic
Is a short holiday worth it and what do you need to know before you travel? ST's Venessa Lee finds out.
