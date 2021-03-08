Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 8.

MOH tweaks processes to cut waiting times for Covid-19 jabs

Some had previously said that they had to wait for two hours or more to get their jabs.

'My ISIS fighter brother's death turned me into an advocate against terror'

One man’s journey to redemption, after his brother carried out a suicide bombing mission for ISIS.

Business groups in S'pore concerned over rule change for dependant's pass holders

They said the rule may make it more difficult for companies to relocate staff with families.

Old Raffles Girls' School turned into alternative gathering site for maids

The site will remain open for foreign domestic workers to use every Sunday till the end of June.

A taxing affair: What's next after petrol duty and GST hikes?

What other tax increases could be on the cards? ST speaks to analysts to find out.

S'pore police warn of scams involving compromised WhatsApp accounts

They might be impersonated by a scammer hoping to obtain banking credentials or one-time passwords.

Unions call for total strike in Myanmar; Suu Kyi party official dies in custody

The cause of death of National League for Democracy official Khin Maung Latt was not known.

Covid-19 childhood: How has the pandemic affected the little ones?

To babies and toddlers, the world of mask-wearing and hand-sanitising is the only one they know.

International Women's Day: Female trailblazers in Singapore Police Force

Over the past decade, more female police officers have been taking up top posts in the force.

US is disrupting security in South China Sea: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

He urged South-east Asian countries to press ahead with negotiations on a code to manage disputes in the contested waters.

