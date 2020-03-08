Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 8.
8 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; PA classes attended by patients from Safra Jurong cluster will be suspended for 14 days
Four of the new cases were part of the cluster involving a private dinner function at Joy Garden restaurant in Safra Jurong. That cluster is now linked to 21 cases in total.
Safra Jurong Covid-19 cluster: Feb 15 event was CNY celebration by members of Hokkien singing group
According to the event emcee, about 200 people were at the dinner which featured song-and-dance performances and a lohei segment.
More than 40 rescued after China quarantine hotel collapses, says state media
The building collapsed at about 7.30pm on Saturday in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou.
Coronavirus: Italy to quarantine Milan, Venice and other regions, say media reports
A draft of the government resolution obtained by Italian media outlets said movement into and out of the regions would be severely restricted until April 3.
Coronavirus outbreak: Why still so dirty, Singapore?
The Republic might have a reputation of being a clean city, but a Sunday Times check at five hawker centres islandwide found that the nation still has some way to go in maintaining it.
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin could reach out across political parties for Cabinet line-up
Talk is swirling that Tan Sri Muhyiddin could offer former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad his old post amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.
Mahathir and the delicate art of the strategic resignation
Was the former Malaysian PM hoping for a repeat of the 2002 drama? The 2020 version is likely a power move gone wrong, says foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong.
US Democratic primaries: Biden is best bet against Trump in key Midwest states
The former vice-president is seen as more electable than Bernie Sanders whose socialist prescriptions could be a turn-off for many voters, observers say.
Becoming a mum later in life: Women share their joys and challenges
In Singapore, the number of first-time mothers aged between 40 and 49 has jumped more than 80 per cent in 10 years.
5 fitness myths debunked
Is exercise bad for your knees and is soreness a sign of a good workout? Here are some of the biggest myths in fitness.