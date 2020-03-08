Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 8.

8 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; PA classes attended by patients from Safra Jurong cluster will be suspended for 14 days





Eight new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore, with four linked to the cluster at Safra Jurong. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Four of the new cases were part of the cluster involving a private dinner function at Joy Garden restaurant in Safra Jurong. That cluster is now linked to 21 cases in total.

Safra Jurong Covid-19 cluster: Feb 15 event was CNY celebration by members of Hokkien singing group





Mr Ong, who goes by his stage name Yige, was the emcee at a private dinner function held at Joy Garden restaurant at Safra Jurong on Feb 15, 2020. PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG, COURTESY OF MR ONG



According to the event emcee, about 200 people were at the dinner which featured song-and-dance performances and a lohei segment.

More than 40 rescued after China quarantine hotel collapses, says state media





Around 70 people were trapped after the Xinjia Hotel collapsed (above) on March 7 evening, officials said. PHOTO: AFP



The building collapsed at about 7.30pm on Saturday in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou.

Coronavirus: Italy to quarantine Milan, Venice and other regions, say media reports





A man wearing a protective mask passes by the Coliseum in Rome on March 7, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



A draft of the government resolution obtained by Italian media outlets said movement into and out of the regions would be severely restricted until April 3.

Coronavirus outbreak: Why still so dirty, Singapore?



A hawker practising good hygiene by using tongs to pick up food items at a stall at Tekka Market. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The Republic might have a reputation of being a clean city, but a Sunday Times check at five hawker centres islandwide found that the nation still has some way to go in maintaining it.

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin could reach out across political parties for Cabinet line-up





Sources said that Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin could offer the former health minister his old post amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Talk is swirling that Tan Sri Muhyiddin could offer former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad his old post amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Mahathir and the delicate art of the strategic resignation





Whatever the reason for his resignation, Dr Mahathir that day received a strong and very public outpouring of support.

ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Was the former Malaysian PM hoping for a repeat of the 2002 drama? The 2020 version is likely a power move gone wrong, says foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong.

US Democratic primaries: Biden is best bet against Trump in key Midwest states





Polls show that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is likely to win in another big delegate state, Florida, on March 17. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The former vice-president is seen as more electable than Bernie Sanders whose socialist prescriptions could be a turn-off for many voters, observers say.

Becoming a mum later in life: Women share their joys and challenges





Ms Lili Kew with her husband David Ong and their daughters Uli Seven, three, and three-month-old Quin Gavi. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



In Singapore, the number of first-time mothers aged between 40 and 49 has jumped more than 80 per cent in 10 years.

5 fitness myths debunked





When done properly, rowing machines utilise 86 per cent of your muscles spanning nine major muscle groups, according to trainer Dan Osman. PHOTO COURTESY OF IQBAL FAIZAL



Is exercise bad for your knees and is soreness a sign of a good workout? Here are some of the biggest myths in fitness.

