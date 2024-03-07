Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
87,000 lasting powers of attorney to be retroactively validated after omission of statement found
S’pore ride-hailing firm Ryde to debut on New York Stock Exchange
The home-grown start-up is raising $16.1 million from its IPO through the sale of three million ordinary shares.
China needs a new road map to reinvigorate its economy, and bold reforms are key
Reforms could be unveiled at the long-delayed third plenum of the CPC’s elite Central Committee.
US Super Tuesday: With Haley out of primary race, her voters become hot property
A Republican Party insider notes there’s significant minority of voters who have serious concerns with Trump.
Why polls showing a Trump win in November may be wrong
The existence of “secret non-Trump voters” should not come as a surprise, says the writer.
Singapore’s swim sisters aim to create more history at Paris Olympics
Quah Ting Wen will be swimming in her 4th Games, while Quah Jing Wen, Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim are set for their Olympic debuts.
Over 11,000 people avoid losses of about $56m during operation by Anti-Scam Centre and banks
In the two-month operation, more than 15,000 SMSes were sent to potential scam victims.
How do I know if an app has been hacked or affected by an outage?
3 arrested for allegedly helping four people sneak into Taylor Swift concert
InterContinental Singapore hotel offers free night to guests with rained-out plans
A voucher, worth a night's stay, will be automatically credited to a hotel guest whose plans are rained out.