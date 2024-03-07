Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7, 2024

Updated
Mar 07, 2024, 08:11 AM
Published
Mar 07, 2024, 08:08 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

87,000 lasting powers of attorney to be retroactively validated after omission of statement found

LPAs certified electronically until Jan 4 did not clearly state that it is a deed.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore ride-hailing firm Ryde to debut on New York Stock Exchange

The home-grown start-up is raising $16.1 million from its IPO through the sale of three million ordinary shares.

READ MORE HERE

China needs a new road map to reinvigorate its economy, and bold reforms are key

Reforms could be unveiled at the long-delayed third plenum of the CPC’s elite Central Committee.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

US Super Tuesday: With Haley out of primary race, her voters become hot property

A Republican Party insider notes there’s significant minority of voters who have serious concerns with Trump.

READ MORE HERE

Why polls showing a Trump win in November may be wrong

The existence of “secret non-Trump voters” should not come as a surprise, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s swim sisters aim to create more history at Paris Olympics

Quah Ting Wen will be swimming in her 4th Games, while Quah Jing Wen, Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim are set for their Olympic debuts.

READ MORE HERE

Over 11,000 people avoid losses of about $56m during operation by Anti-Scam Centre and banks

In the two-month operation, more than 15,000 SMSes were sent to potential scam victims.

READ MORE HERE

How do I know if an app has been hacked or affected by an outage?

The Facebook and Instagram outage on March 5 had some users worried.

READ MORE HERE

3 arrested for allegedly helping four people sneak into Taylor Swift concert

Two of them were charged on March 6.

READ MORE HERE

InterContinental Singapore hotel offers free night to guests with rained-out plans

A voucher, worth a night's stay, will be automatically credited to a hotel guest whose plans are rained out.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top