Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7

Updated
Published
9 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Salaries of software engineers in Singapore hit record high; demand for AI skills to rise in tech sector

Other tech jobs that saw significant pay bumps in 2022 include mobile engineers, blockchain engineers and data engineers.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament approves $123.7b Budget; debate ends with call to avoid polarisation, populism

Parliament’s deliberations should shape the public discourse and set the direction for the country, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.

READ MORE HERE

The gist: MPs discuss making voting easier; kids get more ActiveSG credits

Here are the key announcements from the last day of the debate on each ministry’s budget for the 2023 financial year.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

New election laws to allow postal voting for overseas S’poreans; polling stations in nursing homes

The amendments passed also updated rules around election advertising to increase transparency.

READ MORE HERE

No respite for three flood-hit states in Malaysia

Johor authorities and volunteers are working around the clock to assist those affected.

READ MORE HERE

CPG Consultants ordered to pay Or Kim Peow Contractors $43.8m over 2017 PIE viaduct collapse

One worker was killed and 10 others injured after a portion of the viaduct collapsed in the early hours of July 14, 2017.

READ MORE HERE

6th suspect in murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi granted bail

The yacht rental agent has been accused of trying to help one of the alleged killers flee the city.

READ MORE HERE

Sino-US ties: The guessing game over weapons for Russia

The US wants to leave China in no doubt that supplying Chinese weapons to Russia would produce a fundamental break in relations, says ST's Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

What is 6G and why is it important?

Singapore is developing a new national blueprint to throw its hat into 6G developments to stay in the global digital race.

READ MORE HERE

Family playtime in Japan’s theme parks

The country has a fondness for these playgrounds, a plethora spanning old-school amusement parks and tech-centric wonders.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top