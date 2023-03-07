Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Salaries of software engineers in Singapore hit record high; demand for AI skills to rise in tech sector
Other tech jobs that saw significant pay bumps in 2022 include mobile engineers, blockchain engineers and data engineers.
Parliament approves $123.7b Budget; debate ends with call to avoid polarisation, populism
Parliament’s deliberations should shape the public discourse and set the direction for the country, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.
The gist: MPs discuss making voting easier; kids get more ActiveSG credits
Here are the key announcements from the last day of the debate on each ministry’s budget for the 2023 financial year.
New election laws to allow postal voting for overseas S’poreans; polling stations in nursing homes
The amendments passed also updated rules around election advertising to increase transparency.
No respite for three flood-hit states in Malaysia
Johor authorities and volunteers are working around the clock to assist those affected.
CPG Consultants ordered to pay Or Kim Peow Contractors $43.8m over 2017 PIE viaduct collapse
One worker was killed and 10 others injured after a portion of the viaduct collapsed in the early hours of July 14, 2017.
6th suspect in murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi granted bail
The yacht rental agent has been accused of trying to help one of the alleged killers flee the city.
Sino-US ties: The guessing game over weapons for Russia
The US wants to leave China in no doubt that supplying Chinese weapons to Russia would produce a fundamental break in relations, says ST's Jonathan Eyal.
What is 6G and why is it important?
Singapore is developing a new national blueprint to throw its hat into 6G developments to stay in the global digital race.
Family playtime in Japan’s theme parks
The country has a fondness for these playgrounds, a plethora spanning old-school amusement parks and tech-centric wonders.