Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 7.
Russia tightens grip on seized Ukrainian nuclear plant; US, EU discuss oil bans
Russian prisoners and Ukrainian soldiers describe two sides of the conflict
Singapore's anti-SMS spoofing registry to shut and be replaced by new system
Registry's creator says its vision for development and growth of the registry did not match IMDA's.
'I'm exhausted. My mind is a blank': A day in the life of a GP during the Omicron surge
Despite a heavy workload, a clinic in Sims Drive answers call for PHPCs to extend hours.
Operators of coffee shops and canteens now have 3 VDS options: Amy Khor
4,500 families in public rental flats became HDB home owners over past 5 years
More than half of these households bought a three-room flat while a quarter bought four-room flats.
Nightlife businesses hope F1's return will put wind in their sails
Businesses are counting on the knock-on effects of hosting the Sept 30 to Oct 2 race.
More gamblers ban themselves from jackpot rooms or SG Pools online betting
Self-exclusion orders from Singapore Pools online betting accounts are also on the rise.
Meet the Cambridge maths graduate who built an international music empire
Kuok Meng Ru's father often told him: "If you are not passionate about something, you never excel."
How to talk to your child about the war in Ukraine
Here are age-appropriate ideas for navigating discussions with kids across different age groups.
