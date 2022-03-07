Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 7.

Russia tightens grip on seized Ukrainian nuclear plant; US, EU discuss oil bans

Zaporizhzhia is Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

READ MORE HERE

Russian prisoners and Ukrainian soldiers describe two sides of the conflict

The prisoners described being captured after their armoured columns were ambushed.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's anti-SMS spoofing registry to shut and be replaced by new system

Registry's creator says its vision for development and growth of the registry did not match IMDA's.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

'I'm exhausted. My mind is a blank': A day in the life of a GP during the Omicron surge

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, has resulted in long queues at General Practitioner (GP) clinics. Offering extended consultation hours here is one way to ease the workload at hospitals' emergency departments.

Despite a heavy workload, a clinic in Sims Drive answers call for PHPCs to extend hours.

READ MORE HERE

Operators of coffee shops and canteens now have 3 VDS options: Amy Khor

The options are area-bound VDS, time-bound VDS, and area and time-bound VDS.

READ MORE HERE

4,500 families in public rental flats became HDB home owners over past 5 years

More than half of these households bought a three-room flat while a quarter bought four-room flats.

READ MORE HERE

Nightlife businesses hope F1's return will put wind in their sails

Businesses are counting on the knock-on effects of hosting the Sept 30 to Oct 2 race.

READ MORE HERE

More gamblers ban themselves from jackpot rooms or SG Pools online betting

Self-exclusion orders from Singapore Pools online betting accounts are also on the rise.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the Cambridge maths graduate who built an international music empire

Kuok Meng Ru's father often told him: "If you are not passionate about something, you never excel."

READ MORE HERE

How to talk to your child about the war in Ukraine

Here are age-appropriate ideas for navigating discussions with kids across different age groups.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top