Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 7.
Easier tax claims process for work-from-home expenses in Singapore
This includes the cost of air-conditioning and Wi-Fi.
PES review by SAF: Better matching roles with soldiers’ abilities
Screening and classification review could lead to a more optimal deployment, say observers.
Fewer blood donors in S'pore in 2020, but collection at 5-year high
This could be due to rise in percentage of those donating more than once, said the Singapore Red Cross.
Some Singaporeans staying on in Myanmar despite violence in the streets
There are 500 Singaporeans registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Myanmar.
Robert Chua used to rule television, now he wants to build a food empire
Launching a food business in the midst of a pandemic is a bad idea, friends said. But in August last year, his Joy Luck Teahouse opened in Ion Orchard.
Same old, same old, maid abuse cases are a blight on Singapore
Past cases make clear that current safeguards are inadequate - all the more so in an affluent country that has allowed so many to work here, says Han Fook Kwang.
Say no to the dress: More brides in S'pore suit up for the big day
More women are recognising they do not always have to say yes to the dress.
Indonesian domestic worker is sole Covid-19 community case
In quarantine until Feb 3, she tested positive on March 4 before her return trip to Indonesia.
Football: Irfan Fandi becomes first Singaporean to win Thai top tier, eyes move to bigger leagues
The 23-year-old centre back is looking to move to Europe, Japan or South Korea after helping BG Pathum win the Thai League 1 title.
Loud bang in Jurong East after 45kg of chlorine powder poured into public sewers
A maintenance keeper at a swimming school discarded the powder without realising it would cause a reaction.