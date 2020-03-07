Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 7.

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 9 linked to Safra Jurong dinner, and an SIA steward



Nine of the new cases announced on March 6 are linked to a dinner event at Safra Jurong. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The 13 new cases confirmed is the biggest jump in a day. The private dinner function at Joy Garden restaurant is now linked to 17 cases in total.

London police arrest 2 teenagers linked to Covid-19 racist assault on Singaporean student



Images of two of the four men who allegedly assaulted Singaporean Jonathan Mok in a coronavirus-related racist attack on Feb 24, 2020. PHOTOS: LONDON METROPOLITAN POLICE, JONATHAN MOK/FACEBOOK



The police said that they arrested a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday and a 15-year-old boy on Thursday, and continued to appeal for the public's help in identifying two other suspects.

Coronavirus infections rise above 100,000 worldwide as outbreak wreaks financial havoc



A man is seen wearing a protective face mask at the Waterloo station in London, Britain, on March 6, 2020. The number of people infected with the new coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000. PHOTO: REUTERS



The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people and spread across more than 90 nations, with six countries reporting their first cases on Friday.

9 highlights from this year's Committee of Supply debate



Members of Parliament filed more than 500 "cuts", or questions, for the 16 ministries - matching the record set in 2018, which had been the longest debate in the five years preceding. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The House approved the Supply Bill on Friday, after MPs debated the Budget statement and ministries' spending plans over eight days.

Is it safe to travel during school holidays amid coronavirus outbreak?



Visitors at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal Two on Feb 21, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



At a press conference on Friday, the multi-ministry task force set up to battle the spread of Covid-19 fielded questions on a variety of topics.

Mahathir, Muhyiddin and Malay dominance: Malaysia's '3M' dilemma



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Mahathir, Muhyiddin and Malay dominance are three factors key to Malaysia's future. The question is how to resolve the inevitable tensions in seeking a new political balance.

Coronavirus: Major spike in Malaysia as 28 new cases recorded



Visitors wear face masks at the major Hindu temple and tourist attraction, Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 5, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



In a tweet on Friday, Malaysia's Health Ministry said that of 83 confirmed cases so far, 23 patients have recovered and were discharged.

Singapore teen's face fractured after being hit with slipper in Malaysian religious school



After getting into a fight with a schoolmate at the religious school, Imann was brought to meet a senior teacher, who then allegedly hit him on the face with a sandal. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF NORIDAYU ZAINUDDIN



His mother found the teenager with a swollen face and running a high fever when she and other family members visited him.

Singapore Sports Hub fined over unmet standards



Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng noted in Parliament yesterday that the Sports Hub hosted 212 events last year, but he was circumspect in his assessment of its performance. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The Government is monitoring the performance of the consortium that runs the $1.33b facility.

Zam Zam Restaurant ex-director and friend convicted over attack on rival eatery's supervisor



Zackeer Abbass Khan (left) and Anwer Ambiya Kadir Maideen were the last two people involved the case to be convicted. ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW



The rivalry between two neighbouring eateries in North Bridge Road took an unsavoury turn when a supervisor at Victory restaurant was slashed in the face in a 2015 attack.

