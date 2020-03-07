Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 7.
13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 9 linked to Safra Jurong dinner, and an SIA steward
The 13 new cases confirmed is the biggest jump in a day. The private dinner function at Joy Garden restaurant is now linked to 17 cases in total.
London police arrest 2 teenagers linked to Covid-19 racist assault on Singaporean student
The police said that they arrested a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday and a 15-year-old boy on Thursday, and continued to appeal for the public's help in identifying two other suspects.
Coronavirus infections rise above 100,000 worldwide as outbreak wreaks financial havoc
The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people and spread across more than 90 nations, with six countries reporting their first cases on Friday.
9 highlights from this year's Committee of Supply debate
The House approved the Supply Bill on Friday, after MPs debated the Budget statement and ministries' spending plans over eight days.
Is it safe to travel during school holidays amid coronavirus outbreak?
At a press conference on Friday, the multi-ministry task force set up to battle the spread of Covid-19 fielded questions on a variety of topics.
Mahathir, Muhyiddin and Malay dominance: Malaysia's '3M' dilemma
Mahathir, Muhyiddin and Malay dominance are three factors key to Malaysia's future. The question is how to resolve the inevitable tensions in seeking a new political balance.
Coronavirus: Major spike in Malaysia as 28 new cases recorded
In a tweet on Friday, Malaysia's Health Ministry said that of 83 confirmed cases so far, 23 patients have recovered and were discharged.
Singapore teen's face fractured after being hit with slipper in Malaysian religious school
His mother found the teenager with a swollen face and running a high fever when she and other family members visited him.
Singapore Sports Hub fined over unmet standards
The Government is monitoring the performance of the consortium that runs the $1.33b facility.
Zam Zam Restaurant ex-director and friend convicted over attack on rival eatery's supervisor
The rivalry between two neighbouring eateries in North Bridge Road took an unsavoury turn when a supervisor at Victory restaurant was slashed in the face in a 2015 attack.