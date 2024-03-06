Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 6, 2024

Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 08:20 AM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 08:14 AM

Singapore will work with whoever becomes US president: PM Lee

The US presidential election looks likely to be a rematch between incumbent Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Trump eyes Super Tuesday sweep, as Republican rival Haley vows to fight on

Fifteen states are holding Republican contests, on the biggest voting day of the primary season.

Safer streets, more senior-friendly amenities: $1b set aside to improve towns

Regulations on mobility scooters will also be tightened from 2025.

German officer’s error in joining call from S’pore hotel caused military leak

Russia had likely intercepted the discussion among senior German air force officials.

Govt open to idea of one-off increase in vehicle population with higher usage-based charges

The trade-offs are not straightforward and need to be studied carefully, says Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Lured by ‘profits’ from crypto investment, 63-year-old gives scammers over $250,000

He was one of four scam cases highlighted by the police in a March 5 statement.

Fugitive who fled Singapore in 2017 gets jail and caning after crashing car at Tuas Checkpoint

He absconded from Singapore in November 2017 by hiding in the back of a car while out on bail.

Earlier housing for couples, whole-day childcare - how we can get birth rates up

Some factors clearly contribute to Singapore’s low fertility rate. Let’s remove those obstacles, says the writer.

South-east Asia’s first Apple developer centre opens in Singapore

The 20,000 sq ft facility at Fusionopolis in one-north is Apple’s fourth developer centre in the world.

Floral fantasy: Early blooms add colour to urban Singapore

Here are some colourful plants that you can try to spot around the island at the start of this year's flowering season.

