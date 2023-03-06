Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 6

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Noise complaints received by HDB in 2022 more than five times the number in 2019
One of the top noise concerns is inter-floor noise which includes sounds of dragging furniture and slamming of doors.
Ramping up automation at Changi Airport a priority for next 3 to 5 years: CAAS director
Ms Angela Ng said airside operations at Changi are labour-intensive, hence a significant step needs to be taken to reduce the reliance on manpower.
S’pore insurers to retain Covid-19 coverage, such as for vaccine side effects, in post-pandemic era
They say they have no plans to reduce such protection from their offerings even as government subsidies for treatment are cut.
'Stomach flu' that landed boy in ICU found to be rare disease
Blood tests revealed his lack of protective antibodies despite childhood vaccinations.
Why has it been raining so heavily in the past week?
Singapore recorded 225.5mm of rain in Kallang last Tuesday – the wettest February day ever recorded here.
Long-sought high seas treaty a landmark win for oceans, biodiversity
Lazarus Island can be an ‘eco-classroom’ while fostering tourism: Nature groups
For the first time, five “tiny homes” will be available for bookings on the southern island from April.
Chinese need to spend to spur economic growth, but job woes and business fears give them pause
Youth unemployment in cities and the lack of confidence could restrict domestic demand, says China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei.
Siblings of kids with special needs: Be mindful of their emotions and help them cope, say experts
They often experience a mix of conflicting emotions, from fear and embarrassment to jealousy and anger.
Ghosts of TV’s past: Long-time-no-see S’pore actors return for eerie drama Silent Walls
Stars Tracer Wong, Angela Ang, Desmond Shen and Mindee Ong are all part of Channel 8's upcoming thriller Silent Walls.