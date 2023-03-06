Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 6

Noise complaints received by HDB in 2022 more than five times the number in 2019

One of the top noise concerns is inter-floor noise which includes sounds of dragging furniture and slamming of doors.

READ MORE HERE

Ramping up automation at Changi Airport a priority for next 3 to 5 years: CAAS director

Ms Angela Ng said airside operations at Changi are labour-intensive, hence a significant step needs to be taken to reduce the reliance on manpower.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore insurers to retain Covid-19 coverage, such as for vaccine side effects, in post-pandemic era

They say they have no plans to reduce such protection from their offerings even as government subsidies for treatment are cut.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

'Stomach flu' that landed boy in ICU found to be rare disease

Blood tests revealed his lack of protective antibodies despite childhood vaccinations.

READ MORE HERE

Why has it been raining so heavily in the past week?

Singapore recorded 225.5mm of rain in Kallang last Tuesday – the wettest February day ever recorded here.

READ MORE HERE

Long-sought high seas treaty a landmark win for oceans, biodiversity

Among other things, it protects waters beyond individual countries’ jurisdictions.

READ MORE HERE

Lazarus Island can be an ‘eco-classroom’ while fostering tourism: Nature groups

For the first time, five “tiny homes” will be available for bookings on the southern island from April.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese need to spend to spur economic growth, but job woes and business fears give them pause

Youth unemployment in cities and the lack of confidence could restrict domestic demand, says China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei.

READ MORE HERE

Siblings of kids with special needs: Be mindful of their emotions and help them cope, say experts

They often experience a mix of conflicting emotions, from fear and embarrassment to jealousy and anger.

READ MORE HERE

Ghosts of TV’s past: Long-time-no-see S’pore actors return for eerie drama Silent Walls

Stars Tracer Wong, Angela Ang, Desmond Shen and Mindee Ong are all part of Channel 8's upcoming thriller Silent Walls.

READ MORE HERE

