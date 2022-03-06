Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 6

Updated
Published
9 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 6.

Putin likens Western sanctions to war as Russian assault traps Ukrainian civilians

IMF warns the conflict will have a “severe impact” on the global economy.

Ukrainians abroad and foreigners head to Ukraine to fight Russia

Foreigners from places such as Europe, the United States and Thailand have heeded Ukraine's call to join the war.

'My heart is breaking': Russians fear economic nightmare about to unfold

Russians are bracing for an uncertain future of spiralling inflation and economic hardship.

ST Explains: Fake news, hoax videos as weapons in the Russia-Ukraine information war

A wide variety of real and fake news is being circulated to try and shape the narrative of the military conflict.

Reinfection in Omicron patients unlikely for now: Experts

The risk of getting reinfected by the same strain of Omicron is also likely to be negligible within the first year.

What not to eat when you are down with Covid-19

There is no evidence that coconut water will cure one of Covid-19, said a dietitian.

Can you spot a scam? Find out how well you know 6 common scams in S'pore

Does the job offer sound too good to be true? Take our “scam detector” quiz to find out how good you are at spotting a scam.

Number of young blood donors in Singapore declining in worrying trend: S'pore Red Cross

Their numbers fell by 36% in the last decade, with a more significant decline recently due to the pandemic.

Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the south of Singapore

We visited these gems, which offer dishes at unintimidating prices, at least twice to vet the quality.

More power bill sticker shock ahead as open electricity market retail rates now close to SP tariff

The difference between some fixed-price plans and SP's tariff has shrunk to less than 2% at best.

