Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 6.
Putin likens Western sanctions to war as Russian assault traps Ukrainian civilians
Ukrainians abroad and foreigners head to Ukraine to fight Russia
Foreigners from places such as Europe, the United States and Thailand have heeded Ukraine's call to join the war.
'My heart is breaking': Russians fear economic nightmare about to unfold
Russians are bracing for an uncertain future of spiralling inflation and economic hardship.
ST Explains: Fake news, hoax videos as weapons in the Russia-Ukraine information war
A wide variety of real and fake news is being circulated to try and shape the narrative of the military conflict.
Reinfection in Omicron patients unlikely for now: Experts
The risk of getting reinfected by the same strain of Omicron is also likely to be negligible within the first year.
What not to eat when you are down with Covid-19
Can you spot a scam? Find out how well you know 6 common scams in S'pore
Does the job offer sound too good to be true? Take our “scam detector” quiz to find out how good you are at spotting a scam.
Number of young blood donors in Singapore declining in worrying trend: S'pore Red Cross
Their numbers fell by 36% in the last decade, with a more significant decline recently due to the pandemic.
Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the south of Singapore
We visited these gems, which offer dishes at unintimidating prices, at least twice to vet the quality.
More power bill sticker shock ahead as open electricity market retail rates now close to SP tariff
The difference between some fixed-price plans and SP's tariff has shrunk to less than 2% at best.
