Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 6

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 6.

Coronavirus: 'Long list' of countries not doing enough to combat bug, says WHO



WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gestures during a coronavirus press briefing at WHO headquarters. PHOTO: AFP



A number of countries did not appear to be taking the threat seriously enough, with many relegating the handling of the crisis to their health ministries, said WHO.

Dow ends 3.6% lower as virus fears batter US stocks



A person wearing a face mask walks down Wall Street in New York.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The rout was led by airlines and other travel-oriented shares.

5 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore: 4 linked to new cluster involving Safra Jurong private dinner



A dinner function at Joy Garden Restaurant in Safra Jurong has been linked to eight confirmed cases in total, including four of the five news cases announced on March 5, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The dinner function at Joy Garden Restaurant in Safra Jurong has been linked to eight confirmed cases in total.

Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid, says 'we will persist'



Warren gestures as she speaks during a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, on March 3, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Her departure could provide a boost to fellow liberal Bernie Sanders if some of her support pivots to the senator from Vermont.

Singapore fengshui master barred from Cambodia for disrespect during dance performance



Mr Cheah Fah Loong, better known as Master Yun, was identified by Cambodian media as the fengshui master rebuked by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for showing disrespect during the dance performance. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The fengshui company has denied showing any disrespect, saying that it had spent considerable sums of money promoting Cambodian classical dance overseas since 2017.

Parliament: New portal to provide more support for couples considering divorce





Couples contemplating divorce can turn to a new online portal, where they can get online counselling and do an e-learning module to help them better understand their marital situation and how it affects their children. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Under a two-year pilot programme later this year, couples will receive online counselling support via instant chat or e-mail.

askST: Window seat cuts risk of catching virus on airplanes, say experts



Hand hygiene is an important precaution for travellers, given that they could come into contact with the virus left behind by an infected person. PHOTO: PEXELS



The key would be for an ill person to be socially responsible and not travel.

Coronavirus: China looking at using stem cell therapy to treat severe cases



A photo taken on Feb 19, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding samples of virus at a laboratory in Hengyang, China. PHOTO: AFP



The damage to lung tissue can be fatal for Covid-19 patients and stem cell therapy is expected to help repair the damage.

I feared Dubai ruler would abduct my kids, Jordan's Princess Haya tells British court



A 2019 photo shows Princess Haya, accompanied by her lawyer Fiona Shackleton, leaving London's High Court. PHOTO: AFP



Haya's allegations that the sheikh had ordered the abduction and later torture of two of his daughters by another marriage were proved, said the judge.

Red letter day: More couples choosing traditional Chinese kua for their weddings



Mr Zehn Kuah and Ms Najat Hamsa in hand embroidered kuas they rented from The Red Wedding. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NAJAT HAMSA



Social media has played a part in hyping up the kua as a trend.

