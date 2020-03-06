Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 6.
Coronavirus: 'Long list' of countries not doing enough to combat bug, says WHO
A number of countries did not appear to be taking the threat seriously enough, with many relegating the handling of the crisis to their health ministries, said WHO.
Dow ends 3.6% lower as virus fears batter US stocks
The rout was led by airlines and other travel-oriented shares.
5 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore: 4 linked to new cluster involving Safra Jurong private dinner
The dinner function at Joy Garden Restaurant in Safra Jurong has been linked to eight confirmed cases in total.
Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid, says 'we will persist'
Her departure could provide a boost to fellow liberal Bernie Sanders if some of her support pivots to the senator from Vermont.
Singapore fengshui master barred from Cambodia for disrespect during dance performance
The fengshui company has denied showing any disrespect, saying that it had spent considerable sums of money promoting Cambodian classical dance overseas since 2017.
Parliament: New portal to provide more support for couples considering divorce
Under a two-year pilot programme later this year, couples will receive online counselling support via instant chat or e-mail.
askST: Window seat cuts risk of catching virus on airplanes, say experts
The key would be for an ill person to be socially responsible and not travel.
Coronavirus: China looking at using stem cell therapy to treat severe cases
The damage to lung tissue can be fatal for Covid-19 patients and stem cell therapy is expected to help repair the damage.
I feared Dubai ruler would abduct my kids, Jordan's Princess Haya tells British court
Haya's allegations that the sheikh had ordered the abduction and later torture of two of his daughters by another marriage were proved, said the judge.
Red letter day: More couples choosing traditional Chinese kua for their weddings
Social media has played a part in hyping up the kua as a trend.