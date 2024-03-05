Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 5, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
$300 vouchers for all HDB households to buy energy- and water-saving products
The vouchers will also be available to new flat owners who receive their keys by 2027.
Iswaran allowed to extend Australia trip due to illness
The ex-minister has to meet enhanced bail conditions, including reporting to an officer daily via video call.
Shell companies in S’pore linked to money laundering operation in India
Nearly $20 million in suspected proceeds of crime belonging to Singapore shell entities has been frozen.
Malaysian ringgit likely to stay weak for first half of 2024, but worst is over: Analysts
China's economic slowdown and Malaysia's delayed economic reforms will weigh on the ringgit.
Enhanced security for Swift’s concerts after ‘gatecrashing’ of VIP1 sections
Barriers are now in place to prevent concertgoers from other sections from rushing to the stage.
2024 to be the year of public hygiene, with targeted measures to improve cleanliness
To manage littering, NEA will increase the scale of anti-littering enforcement blitzes.
Dealer buys back problematic car from customer – and puts it back on sale
The owner of 2016 Ssangyong Tivoli sought redress after it gave him problems from the start.
The WTO has kicked the can down the road. It needs to do better
The latest talks managed to eke out a temporary reprieve on digital trade restrictions but failed to meet expectations on other issues, Vikram Khanna writes.
Woman told colleague to hit her, then lied to cops that ex-boyfriend assaulted her
Sophia Gill, 53, sentenced to three months’ jail after lying to police officers and a magistrate in 2017.