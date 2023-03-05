Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 5

Tightened BTO rules will help genuine buyers: Desmond Lee

From August, first-timer applicants who do not select a BTO flat when invited to do so will lose priority for a year.

MediShield Life coverage for cancer services to go up from April

The claim limit will increase from $1,200 a year to $3,600.

Cancer patients previously fully covered by MediSave, MediShield Life may need to pay out of pocket

Since September, cancer treatment claims have been split – with separate claim limits for drugs and services.

Silent witnesses of domestic violence: Do S'poreans turn a blind eye to abuse?

Very few cases of domestic violence or child abuse are reported by bystanders like neighbours or friends of the victim.

Why are more women burning out?

The recent departures of high-profile women leaders have cast a spotlight on burnout.

My HDB flat was more than a house. It held the promise of a future

Even as debate rages about public housing, it continues to be a symbol of upward mobility for many Singaporeans.

How much do eggs cost in S’pore? Here's how eggs from 10 countries stack up

Does it really matter where your egg is from and how many miles it has travelled to reach you?

‘We’re blessed, so we give back’: CEO donates $275,000 to NKF dialysis centre

He follows in the footsteps of his late father, a kidney patient who gave $5 million to NKF.

Police looking for driver who left crash scene near the Istana

A video showed a grey Honda Stream with its front left wheel dislodged and front bumper detached.

Local chefs take up top posts in five-star hotels

They say they have a better grasp of the market here and more connections to local resources.

