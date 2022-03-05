Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 5.

War in Ukraine: A week that changed the world

The war in Eastern Europe has upended life as we know it. ST looks at how the world has changed and how the crisis might play out.

War in Ukraine: Slim chances of happy ending for Putin

Whatever the possible outcome, it is hard to envision how this grim war will be a political victory for Russia's leader, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Nato rejects Ukraine no-fly zone, unhappy Zelensky says this means more bombing

Nato's chief said stepping in directly would lead to a broader, even more brutal European war.

New scoring system for Employment Pass applicants from Sept 2023

Applicants will be assessed based on factors such as the hiring firm's workforce diversity.

Firms to be allowed to hire workers on work permits instead of S Passes in 7 jobs

The seven jobs include food processing workers and welders.

Change in work permit rules a 'game-changer' for prata boss

While he is open to hiring Singaporean cooks, most of the potential hires prefer to wait on tables or work as kitchen assistants.

No changes to Covid-19 curbs for now but Govt monitoring situation closely: MOH

It said the number of hospitalised cases remains high and healthcare workers are still under significant pressure.

SD Biosensor, Flowflex Covid-19 test kits fit for use in S'pore despite warnings in the US: HSA

Both distributors have initiated a recall for all unauthorised test kits in the US.

Nightlife and dining venue 1-Altitude to close on March 31 after 12 years

1-Altitude's associate director said the venue's closure is not due to the pandemic.

St James Power Station to be site of heritage trail and gallery tour

The immersive experience is expected to be ready by the end of March 2022.

