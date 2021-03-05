Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 5.
Myanmar police break up protests again after bloodiest day since coup
Undeterred by the crackdown, activists said they were determined to press for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Buy alcohol with SingPass from vending machines soon; app users triple in past year
This new feature to verify a person's age at vending machines could be launched in the second or third quarter.
About 580,000 members of SIA's frequent flier programmes affected by external data leak
Those affected had their membership number, tier status and, in some cases, membership name compromised.
EU to extend Covid-19 vaccine export controls, as AstraZeneca shipment to Australia blocked in Italy
Australian lawmakers said they were unfazed.
Mass evacuations as large earthquakes spark Pacific-wide tsunami alert
The largest of the quakes struck around 1,000km off the New Zealand coast.
Budget debate: Electricity prices likely to go up, but efforts will be made to ensure a gradual rise
Second Minister Tan See Leng said that the price hike is inevitable with fuel prices expected to increase.
Budget debate: Limiting resale buyers, longer MOP among ideas for prime BTO flats
This is to ensure that public housing remains inclusive for all Singaporeans.
Wife of 82-year-old retiree who tested positive for Covid-19 is sole new community case
She received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Feb 26, but MOH said she could not have been infected by it.
Umno and Bersatu to part ways for coming Malaysian general election
The move will likely mean a repeat of 2018's three-way election battle.
Rise of social sellers: One-woman ventures in social commerce take off
A new breed of entrepreneurs are promoting products via live streams and videos.