Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 5.
Singapore grounds Turkish Airlines flight at Changi Airport over Covid-19 concerns
One of the passengers who had arrived from Turkey was tested positive for the Covid-19.
Coronavirus: Italy closes schools as death toll jumps to 107
Authorities are also mulling over plans to play all football matches without fans for a month.
2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including assistant cook at pre-school in International Business Park
Both of the new cases have no recent travel history to affected regions outside Singapore.
New Zealand woman with Covid-19 was on SIA flight from Milan to Singapore; pilots and cabin crew on leave of absence
Details were not available on the number of people who have come into contact with the patient.
Parliament: HDB to scrap Re-Offer of Balance Flat exercises; single unwed parents can buy new 3-room flats in non-mature estates
The Silver Housing Bonus will also be increased to $30,000, up from $20,000.
Michael Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race after Super Tuesday losses, backs Joe Biden
He had spent a record US$687 million (S$950 million) of his own money on the effort.
UK police release images of 4 men linked to Covid-19 racist attack on Singaporean student in London
The men allegedly assaulted Singaporean student Jonathan Mok in London's Oxford Street on Feb 24.
Coronavirus: Singapore exploring plasma therapy for virus patients
Authorities are working on a voluntary donor recruitment process among recovered patients to donate blood.
4 men accused of conspiring to get their wives raped
The offences were alleged to have taken place in various locations, including Housing Board flats in north-eastern Singapore.
Japan Food Town shuttered on Feb 29, lease terminated by landlord Isetan for 'non-payment of certain sums'
Japan Food Town's website has posted a notice to say that it is closed, while its Facebook page lists promotions till Feb 25.