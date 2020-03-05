Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 5.

Singapore grounds Turkish Airlines flight at Changi Airport over Covid-19 concerns



A 2019 photo shows the Crowne Plaza hotel, Jewel, and the control tower at Changi airport. PHOTO: ST FILE



One of the passengers who had arrived from Turkey was tested positive for the Covid-19.

Coronavirus: Italy closes schools as death toll jumps to 107



A cleaner sanitising a classroom at the Piero Gobetti high school in Turin, Italy, on March 2, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Authorities are also mulling over plans to play all football matches without fans for a month.

2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including assistant cook at pre-school in International Business Park



One of the two new cases is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, while the other new case is warded at the National University Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG, LIM YAOHUI



Both of the new cases have no recent travel history to affected regions outside Singapore.

New Zealand woman with Covid-19 was on SIA flight from Milan to Singapore; pilots and cabin crew on leave of absence



The New Zealand woman travelled on a Singapore Airlines flight from Milan to Singapore on Feb 24, 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Details were not available on the number of people who have come into contact with the patient.

Parliament: HDB to scrap Re-Offer of Balance Flat exercises; single unwed parents can buy new 3-room flats in non-mature estates



Unwed parents aged 21 and above will be allowed to buy 3-room flats in non-mature estates, on top of existing 2-room flats in non-mature estates and resale flats. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The Silver Housing Bonus will also be increased to $30,000, up from $20,000.

Michael Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race after Super Tuesday losses, backs Joe Biden



Mr Michael Bloomberg had staked his candidacy on gaining a critical mass of delegates on Super Tuesday and subsequent races, after taking the never-before-tried path of skipping the first four contests. PHOTO: NYTIMES



He had spent a record US$687 million (S$950 million) of his own money on the effort.

UK police release images of 4 men linked to Covid-19 racist attack on Singaporean student in London



Images of two of the four men who allegedly assaulted Singaporean Jonathan Mok in a coronavirus-related racist attack on Feb 24, 2020. PHOTOS: JONATHAN MOK/FACEBOOK, UK METROPOLITAN POLICE SERVICE



The men allegedly assaulted Singaporean student Jonathan Mok in London's Oxford Street on Feb 24.

Coronavirus: Singapore exploring plasma therapy for virus patients



Ms Angela Chung, 43, says her father, coronavirus patient Chung Ah Lay (above), 70, is critically ill and requires a ventilator to breathe. She hopes that he can have the option of plasma therapy on compassionate grounds. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER



Authorities are working on a voluntary donor recruitment process among recovered patients to donate blood.

4 men accused of conspiring to get their wives raped

The offences were alleged to have taken place in various locations, including Housing Board flats in north-eastern Singapore.

Japan Food Town shuttered on Feb 29, lease terminated by landlord Isetan for 'non-payment of certain sums'



The termination of tenancy was with immediate effect, and Isetan will exercise its right of re-entry to the premises on Feb 29. PHOTO: JAPANFOODTOWN.SG



Japan Food Town's website has posted a notice to say that it is closed, while its Facebook page lists promotions till Feb 25.

