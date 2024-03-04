Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 4, 2024

Updated
Mar 04, 2024, 08:11 AM
Published
Mar 04, 2024, 08:08 AM

Private banks gear up workforce for higher demand in 2024 as rate cuts loom

Looming interest rate cuts in the US will likely prompt wealthy customers to look for other ways to boost investment yields.

Condo rental market shifts: Landlords hit by high supply of newly completed units

Amid high supply of new condos, landlords face pressure to lower rent or have prolonged vacancies.

Giving birth at auspicious time: Some parents opt for such ‘good luck’ despite constraints

Horoscopic births usually happen in private hospitals and, only in certain cases, in some public hospitals.

Japan needs more than childcare subsidies to defuse its demographic time bomb: Experts

Just 758,631 babies were born in 2023 in Japan, a new low since record-keeping began in 1899.

Better protection against gender discrimination with new workplace guidelines in 2024: Josephine Teo

The enhanced guidelines will also address flexible work arrangement requests to support caregivers.

Some see the need, some feel unprepared: S'pore teachers navigate Gaza war in classrooms

Teachers shared various concerns, including feeling ill-prepared and worries about backlash from parents. 

South Korean politics: The bag, the bling and a tale of 2 first ladies

The drama over a Dior bag reflects a political culture where corruption accusations can be a potent political weapon, Wendy Teo writes.

Fiery dragon year set to bring bumper durian harvest in Malaysia

A farmer expects at least four batches of fruits this season, which could last until September.

OpenAI’s Sora: How can I tell if a video is made by AI?

Sora has set new standard for AI-made videos and is likely to make them harder to detect.

Taylor Swift gives ‘22 hat’ to Primary 5 fan on first night of Eras Tour gig in S’pore

The Singaporean girl was picked by a staffer to wait at the front of the stage on March 2.

