Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 4

Analysts expect fewer BTO applicants from August under stricter rules

Until then, application rates could remain high as potential buyers may view it as their last consequence-free chances at the ballot, analysts said.

Priority pre-school enrolment among moves to aid needy families

There will also be more early intervention centres and fee subsidies for children with developmental needs.

The gist: MPs discuss pedestrian-friendly streets, more support for those receiving home care

Parliament scrutinised the budgets of the ministries of Transport, Health as well as Social and Family Development on Friday. Here are some key announcements.

Get newsletters curated for you

Lee Hsien Yang weighing presidential bid, lawyers say court findings affect his eligibility

The upcoming presidential election is expected to be called by September 2023.

Must you speak English to qualify as a Singapore PR or new citizen?

The relationship between language and the S'porean identity should be considered as we navigate concerns about immigration, the writers say.

The two Li’s and their roles in China’s present and future

Here is a look at Premier Li Keqiang's legacy and what might be expected of the widely touted new premier Li Qiang.

One person injured after tree falls across Tiong Bahru Road, damaging walkway and car

The upended tree near Block 7 cut off the four-lane, two-way road, and damaged a sheltered walkway and a car.

Indonesian ‘Queen of Slay’ shows how to eat durian, nasi padang with style and finesse

Indonesian chef Vindy Lee give correspondent Hariz Baharudin some pointers on how to eat durian in a formal setting.

Celebrity chef Vindy Lee has hit on the recipe for social media success with sassy etiquette videos.

The weeping, bloody, brilliant world of the perfectionist

Perfect can’t be found but it has to be chased and the charming, relentless Ko has a degree from the school of struggle.

World Wildlife Day: 6 lesser-known S’pore residents

From gummy-like caterpillars to flying dragons, some of these creatures hide in plain sight.

