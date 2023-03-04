Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 4

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Analysts expect fewer BTO applicants from August under stricter rules
Until then, application rates could remain high as potential buyers may view it as their last consequence-free chances at the ballot, analysts said.
Priority pre-school enrolment among moves to aid needy families
There will also be more early intervention centres and fee subsidies for children with developmental needs.
The gist: MPs discuss pedestrian-friendly streets, more support for those receiving home care
Parliament scrutinised the budgets of the ministries of Transport, Health as well as Social and Family Development on Friday. Here are some key announcements.
Lee Hsien Yang weighing presidential bid, lawyers say court findings affect his eligibility
Must you speak English to qualify as a Singapore PR or new citizen?
The relationship between language and the S'porean identity should be considered as we navigate concerns about immigration, the writers say.
The two Li’s and their roles in China’s present and future
Here is a look at Premier Li Keqiang's legacy and what might be expected of the widely touted new premier Li Qiang.
One person injured after tree falls across Tiong Bahru Road, damaging walkway and car
The upended tree near Block 7 cut off the four-lane, two-way road, and damaged a sheltered walkway and a car.
Indonesian ‘Queen of Slay’ shows how to eat durian, nasi padang with style and finesse
Celebrity chef Vindy Lee has hit on the recipe for social media success with sassy etiquette videos.
The weeping, bloody, brilliant world of the perfectionist
Perfect can’t be found but it has to be chased and the charming, relentless Ko has a degree from the school of struggle.
World Wildlife Day: 6 lesser-known S’pore residents
From gummy-like caterpillars to flying dragons, some of these creatures hide in plain sight.