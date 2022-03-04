Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 4

Putin says Ukraine advance ‘going to plan’ as war enters second week

His televised comments seemed designed to rebut statements by Western governments and intelligence agencies.

Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors, as US sanctions oligarchs

The UN said one million people had now fled Ukraine, with most seeking refuge in Poland and other neighbours to the west.

The Ukraine war taking place in all our hearts

A war happening far away, to people we don’t know, gives us a choice: We can look away; or we can step up to learn, care and take a stand, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

War in Ukraine: S'pore must stand against actions that violate sovereignty and territorial integrity

Ukraine war is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of small states when confronted by a more powerful opponent.

More than 80% of S'poreans polled believe death penalty has deterred offenders: Shanmugam

Several MPs had asked about how effective the death penalty has been in keeping crime rates down.

Consumers may face delays for deliveries amid Covid-19 manpower crunch

Logistic workers here who have contracted the virus or are isolating at home have put a strain on the remaining delivery fleet.

Review under way on whether World Dream crew can be sent home

More than 1,000 workers are still on board the ship, which has ceased operations.

Two insurers move in on clients, staff as AXA Singapore exits motor and general insurance

Budget Direct Singapore and Singlife with Aviva placed advertisements to lure AXA's clients and staff.

Slim margins for incumbents in north Johor, a crucial battleground in state poll

Livelihoods, local infrastructure set to be key voter issues for the March 12 state election.

The Life List: 5 beauty trends that will shape 2022

TikTok is shaping make-up trends and a global sustainable revolution is driving consumption habits.

