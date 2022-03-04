Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 4.
Putin says Ukraine advance ‘going to plan’ as war enters second week
His televised comments seemed designed to rebut statements by Western governments and intelligence agencies.
Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors, as US sanctions oligarchs
The UN said one million people had now fled Ukraine, with most seeking refuge in Poland and other neighbours to the west.
The Ukraine war taking place in all our hearts
A war happening far away, to people we don’t know, gives us a choice: We can look away; or we can step up to learn, care and take a stand, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
War in Ukraine: S'pore must stand against actions that violate sovereignty and territorial integrity
Ukraine war is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of small states when confronted by a more powerful opponent.
More than 80% of S'poreans polled believe death penalty has deterred offenders: Shanmugam
Several MPs had asked about how effective the death penalty has been in keeping crime rates down.
Consumers may face delays for deliveries amid Covid-19 manpower crunch
Logistic workers here who have contracted the virus or are isolating at home have put a strain on the remaining delivery fleet.
Review under way on whether World Dream crew can be sent home
Two insurers move in on clients, staff as AXA Singapore exits motor and general insurance
Budget Direct Singapore and Singlife with Aviva placed advertisements to lure AXA's clients and staff.
Slim margins for incumbents in north Johor, a crucial battleground in state poll
Livelihoods, local infrastructure set to be key voter issues for the March 12 state election.
The Life List: 5 beauty trends that will shape 2022
TikTok is shaping make-up trends and a global sustainable revolution is driving consumption habits.
