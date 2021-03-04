Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 4.

Budget debate: No drop in pay for over 60% hired under jobs incentive scheme

"Majority had been out of work for more than six months," said Minister Josephine Teo.

S'porean retiree who initially tested negative for Covid-19 among 2 new community cases

He had registered for Covid-19 vaccination on Feb 22 but did not proceed, as he was feeling unwell.

Myanmar army tells UN it is ready to weather sanctions, isolation

A top UN official said that when warned, the military's answer was: "We have to learn to walk with only few friends."

askST: Is the slight burning smell in parts of S’pore over the past few days due to haze?

The smell is often associated with worsening air quality and haze, but this may not always be the case.

New reusable mask offers N95-grade protection against Covid-19 and haze

The locally developed mask is also a more secure fit for Asian faces.

Louis Ng public assembly investigation: Dos and don'ts under the Public Order Act

In June last year, Mr Ng posted pictures of himself next to hawkers with a paper that read "Support Them".

Budget debate: S'pore students will scale higher peaks as more pathways open up for them

The latest initiatives add to the other "ladders" and "bridges" built in recent years, at all levels.

Budget debate: Raising of retirement, re-employment ages will go ahead as planned in 2022

The public service will also fulfil its earlier commitment to raise the ages a year ahead of legislation.

Briton who molested toddler at learning centre sentenced to jail and caning

Richard Christopher Monks molested the girl when he was working as a reading specialist at the centre.

ATM cash withdrawals fall 20% last year, with number of machines also dipping slightly

"Whatever cash I need is sufficiently supplied through hongbao (red packets)," said an early childhood educator.

