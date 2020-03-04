Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 4.

Recent travellers to S. Korea, northern Italy and Iran barred from S'pore; symptomatic travellers may be tested at entry point



From 11.59pm on Wednesday, all travellers entering Singapore who have fever or other symptoms of respiratory illness may be required to undergo a Covid-19 swab test at checkpoints. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singaporeans, residents and long-term pass holders who have been to these Covid-19-hit areas in the last 14 days will be allowed in, but will be issued a stay-home notice.

READ MORE HERE

Measures to boost careers of Singaporeans in their 40s and 50s



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo. PHOTO: GOV.SG



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo detailed measures to help this group, including more subsidies for companies in hiring and training these workers.

READ MORE HERE

US stocks tumble amid scepticism of Fed rate cuts



Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. PHOTO: REUTERS



In a surprise move, the Fed slashed its key interest rate by a half point to a range of 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent, a bigger cut than usual.

READ MORE HERE

Two new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, one linked to Wizlearn Technologies; no new patients discharged



One of new cases, Case 110, has links to the cluster at Wizlearn Technologies. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Of the 32 confirmed cases still in hospital, seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, one more than on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

It's still possible to stop Covid-19 from becoming a pandemic: WHO director-general



World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attending a daily press briefing on the new coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, on March 2, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



"This is not a one-way street. We can push this virus back," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin's vow to have 'clean Cabinet' could rule out top Umno figures





Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (right) looking at a book given to him by Federal Territory Mufti Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri at Bangunan Perdana Putra in Putrajaya yesterday, as Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali looks on. PHOTO: BERNAMA



But some partners in his alliance have argued that there are reasons why some tainted leaders should still be considered.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's former PM Mahathir denies his resignation sparked crisis, suggests political saga is not over



Former premier Mahathir Mohamad said that he resigned because he had lost the support of his allies. PHOTO: AFP



"So I resigned. And the crisis prolonged. I do not know when it will end??" he wrote.

READ MORE HERE

Pakatan Harapan launches roadshows to explain what it will do next and what happened during political chaos



Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim (both above), key figures in Pakatan Harapan, have kept a low profile since Malaysia's new prime minister was sworn in. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The series of roadshows began in Kedah on Tuesday night, in the constituency of Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore manufacturing shrinks in February at fastest pace since 2014 on coronavirus outbreak



The Singapore Purchasing Managers' Index fell 1.6 points in February, the biggest drop in a month since August 2014. PHOTO: ST FILE



The decline was led by the electronics sector, which had expanded in January for the first time after languishing in contraction territory for 14 straight months.

READ MORE HERE

Sales of work-from-home gadgets on the rise due to Covid-19



While the activation of business continuity plans has disrupted the work routines of many companies here, it appears to have spelled an unexpected boon for some retailers. PHOTO: ST FILE



Some retailers said sales of computer accessories have risen sharply in the past month as employees seek to be more productive and comfortable at home.

READ MORE HERE