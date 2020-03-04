Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 4.
Recent travellers to S. Korea, northern Italy and Iran barred from S'pore; symptomatic travellers may be tested at entry point
Singaporeans, residents and long-term pass holders who have been to these Covid-19-hit areas in the last 14 days will be allowed in, but will be issued a stay-home notice.
Measures to boost careers of Singaporeans in their 40s and 50s
Manpower Minister Josephine Teo detailed measures to help this group, including more subsidies for companies in hiring and training these workers.
US stocks tumble amid scepticism of Fed rate cuts
In a surprise move, the Fed slashed its key interest rate by a half point to a range of 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent, a bigger cut than usual.
Two new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, one linked to Wizlearn Technologies; no new patients discharged
Of the 32 confirmed cases still in hospital, seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, one more than on Monday.
It's still possible to stop Covid-19 from becoming a pandemic: WHO director-general
"This is not a one-way street. We can push this virus back," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin's vow to have 'clean Cabinet' could rule out top Umno figures
But some partners in his alliance have argued that there are reasons why some tainted leaders should still be considered.
Malaysia's former PM Mahathir denies his resignation sparked crisis, suggests political saga is not over
"So I resigned. And the crisis prolonged. I do not know when it will end??" he wrote.
Pakatan Harapan launches roadshows to explain what it will do next and what happened during political chaos
The series of roadshows began in Kedah on Tuesday night, in the constituency of Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir.
S'pore manufacturing shrinks in February at fastest pace since 2014 on coronavirus outbreak
The decline was led by the electronics sector, which had expanded in January for the first time after languishing in contraction territory for 14 straight months.
Sales of work-from-home gadgets on the rise due to Covid-19
Some retailers said sales of computer accessories have risen sharply in the past month as employees seek to be more productive and comfortable at home.