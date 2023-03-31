Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 31

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president
WHO’s new recommendations still in line with S'pore's approach to Covid-19 vaccination: MOH
WHO had suggested that only high-risk groups should receive ongoing Covid-19 booster doses.
MOH must stop IP riders from undermining effort to bring down cost of cancer treatments
Industry observers Salma Khalik spoke to suggest that, at today’s prices, a significant number of private cancer patients might find the new IP coverage caps insufficient.
Tech talent: Skills take time to catch up with demand
According to a recently released MOM report, technology talent remained highly sought after, notwithstanding job cuts at top firms such as Shopee and Meta.
For this transgender woman, sharing her story is an act of faith in Singapore
Chua Mui Hoong meets Ms Eliss Chen, who shares her story in hopes that Singaporeans will be more understanding of others like her.
Should TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi’s Singaporean nationality matter?
Many Singapore netizens launched into a passionate defence of Mr Chew’s approach to the hearings, as if supporting a Singaporean is a patriotic duty, notes the writer.
Why some teachers are becoming TikTok influencers
Not only does it allow them to show that they care about their students, but it also helps students understand more about their jobs, say the writers.
Malaysians tighten belts during Ramadan as food prices continue to rise
Consumer price inflation remained elevated at 3.7 per cent in February, with food and beverage items remaining high at 7 per cent.
Veteran coach acquitted of molesting teen athlete after appeal to High Court
Loh Siang Piow was sentenced to 21 months’ jail in July 2020, after a trial that began in 2018.
World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen returns to play in Singapore Badminton Open
The Olympic and world champion skipped the event in 2022, citing a need to “rest and recharge”.