Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 31

Updated
Published
34 min ago

Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president

The charges could reshape the 2024 presidential race.

WHO’s new recommendations still in line with S'pore's approach to Covid-19 vaccination: MOH

WHO had suggested that only high-risk groups should receive ongoing Covid-19 booster doses.

MOH must stop IP riders from undermining effort to bring down cost of cancer treatments

Industry observers Salma Khalik spoke to suggest that, at today’s prices, a significant number of private cancer patients might find the new IP coverage caps insufficient.

Tech talent: Skills take time to catch up with demand

According to a recently released MOM report, technology talent remained highly sought after, notwithstanding job cuts at top firms such as Shopee and Meta.

For this transgender woman, sharing her story is an act of faith in Singapore

Chua Mui Hoong meets Ms Eliss Chen, who shares her story in hopes that Singaporeans will be more understanding of others like her.

Should TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi’s Singaporean nationality matter?

Many Singapore netizens launched into a passionate defence of Mr Chew’s approach to the hearings, as if supporting a Singaporean is a patriotic duty, notes the writer.

Why some teachers are becoming TikTok influencers

Not only does it allow them to show that they care about their students, but it also helps students understand more about their jobs, say the writers.

Malaysians tighten belts during Ramadan as food prices continue to rise

Consumer price inflation remained elevated at 3.7 per cent in February, with food and beverage items remaining high at 7 per cent.

Veteran coach acquitted of molesting teen athlete after appeal to High Court

Loh Siang Piow was sentenced to 21 months’ jail in July 2020, after a trial that began in 2018.

World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen returns to play in Singapore Badminton Open

The Olympic and world champion skipped the event in 2022, citing a need to “rest and recharge”.

