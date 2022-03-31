Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 31.
Ukraine war heightens Asia's security concerns: PM Lee
The crisis has also impaired the global multilateral system, he said at a US think-tank dialogue.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine raises 'awkward questions' for China: PM Lee
He said the invasion violates the principles which the Chinese hold very dearly, including territorial integrity.
60% of food delivery riders in Singapore joined gig economy during Covid-19 pandemic: Survey
Carried out between March 4 and 17, the survey is the first to be jointly conducted by Grab, Deliveroo and foodpanda.
'We demand an explanation!' Shanghai residents vent Covid-19 lockdown irritation
Many have questioned the practicality of persisting with China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19.
Temasek Poly student comes up with material that can make viruses 'visible'
This project and others by graduating students are being showcased in Temasek Polytechnic's Design Show.
Police investigating reports of Honda Civic cars parked in tunnel for illegal photo shoot
Online images show at least seven cars parked in formation in a seemingly empty tunnel in Sime Road.
Staffing in air transport sector now above two-thirds of pre-pandemic level: Iswaran
The sector is now ramping up recruitment in preparation for more travellers from Friday.
Malaysians' retirement funds in deeper jeopardy with another withdrawal
Nearly half the 15.2 million account holders have drawn down a total of RM101 billion during the pandemic.
Omega x Swatch madness: Was it worth the hype?
Back in the spotlight: The Life Theatre Awards returns
The annual awards are back after a year's hiatus to recognise the best of a theatre scene battered, but not beaten, by the pandemic.
