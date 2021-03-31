Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 31.
World leaders, WHO push for pandemic preparedness treaty
The goal is to prevent a recurrence of the missteps that have dogged the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
S'pore start-ups draw $5.5b of funding in 2020 despite Covid-19 challenges
But funding gaps remain in its ecosystem, with the country ranking below the global average for early-stage funding.
Upper Bukit Timah Road near Bukit Timah Plaza to become two-way
A new city-bound road has been completed, shortening journeys in the direction of Dunearn Road and Clementi Road.
12 people probed for breaching Covid-19 rules at Joo Chiat shophouse
The occupants were allegedly found consuming alcohol, singing karaoke and socialising.
S'pore can play key role in China's 'dual circulation' economy: Vivian
He also said Singapore welcomes China's recent proposal on the mutual recognition of health certificates.
Chat groups circulating obscene images of women in Singapore re-emerge on Telegram
NUS student Nisha Rai and 20 others have helped to uncover almost 60 such groups and reached out to victims.
Indonesian maid found lying at foot of Hougang block dies in hospital
She was believed to have been employed by an elderly woman who is usually in a wheelchair.
Nanofilm founder's wife buys Nassim Road good class bungalow for $128.8m
Ms Jin Xiao Qun bought the 32,159 sq ft property - about the size of 33 four-room HDB flats - for about $4,005 per sq ft.
Economic Affairs: The wild world of NFTs
Are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) a fad or revolution, a bubble or a playground for scammers?
Many people in sunny S'pore lack vitamin D, which may affect their health
Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include fatigue and lethargy, bone pain, muscle pain and falling sick often.