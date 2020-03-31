Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 31.
35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 new clusters - a Boat Quay bar, a dormitory and a serviced apartment
Four cases are linked to the foreign worker dormitory, seven are linked to the serviced apartment block and five are linked to the bar.
MAS warns of job losses, slower wage growth as recession looms
The central bank said the job market will worsen amid a sharp drop in both economic activity and demand for goods and services at home and abroad.
Indonesia needs stronger measures to stop domestic movements, says President Jokowi
Mr Joko may issue a presidential emergency decree that would prevent any current laws from hampering government efforts to tackle the outbreak.
Coronavirus: Postponed Tokyo Olympics to start on July 23, 2021
The IOC said the new dates would give health authorities and organisers "the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".
After 13 days in ICU, Case 119 finally won his battle against coronavirus
Doctors say only 5 per cent of cases turn out to be as severe as Ben's, who literally had to fight for his life. Here is an account of his struggle.
Coronavirus: ST correspondents' accounts of lives disrupted in Jakarta, Bangkok and Bangalore
One was spooked after seeing a delivery man cough near a kitchen while another speed-walked home, feeling like a criminal. ST correspondents give a first-person account of what life is like in the cities they are living in.
Coronavirus: Local company invents new mask to tackle global shortage; 1,000 being shipped here for sale
The Gill Mask, as it is known, is a reusable face mask that can be fitted with a filter made from just one-sixth of the material used in a standard surgical mask.
Singapore gives coronavirus frontliners a round of applause
Whether from their windows, doors or balconies, people clapped, cheered, sang Ole and even banged saucepans.
Free disposal scheme for non-compliant e-scooters extended by three months
From July 1 onwards, all motorised PMDs like e-scooters and hoverboards which are used on public paths must be certified to the UL2272 safety standard.
Woman, granddaughter die after traffic accident, a week apart
Both had been critically injured in an accident on March 22 involving the van they were in and a car.