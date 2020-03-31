Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 31.

35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 new clusters - a Boat Quay bar, a dormitory and a serviced apartment



Nightspot Hero's at 69 Circular Road and serviced apartment Wilby Residences at 25 Wilby Road, two of the three new Covid-19 clusters announced on March 30, 2020. PHOTOS: HERO'S / FACEBOOK, SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



Four cases are linked to the foreign worker dormitory, seven are linked to the serviced apartment block and five are linked to the bar.

READ MORE HERE

MAS warns of job losses, slower wage growth as recession looms



The central bank said the job market will worsen amid a sharp drop in both economic activity and demand for goods and services at home and abroad. PHOTO: ST FILE



The central bank said the job market will worsen amid a sharp drop in both economic activity and demand for goods and services at home and abroad.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia needs stronger measures to stop domestic movements, says President Jokowi



Indonesia's Red Cross personnel spraying disinfectant on a road in Jakarta on March 28, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Joko may issue a presidential emergency decree that would prevent any current laws from hampering government efforts to tackle the outbreak.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Postponed Tokyo Olympics to start on July 23, 2021



The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: REUTERS



The IOC said the new dates would give health authorities and organisers "the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

READ MORE HERE

After 13 days in ICU, Case 119 finally won his battle against coronavirus



Alexandra Hospital medical staff putting on personal protective equipment before attending to a patient. Ben said he felt bad on occasions when he had to call for help just a few minutes after a nurse left his room, as the nurse would have to put on the protective gear every time he or she came. PHOTO: ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL



Doctors say only 5 per cent of cases turn out to be as severe as Ben's, who literally had to fight for his life. Here is an account of his struggle.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: ST correspondents' accounts of lives disrupted in Jakarta, Bangkok and Bangalore



PHOTOS: REUTERS, BLOOMBERG



One was spooked after seeing a delivery man cough near a kitchen while another speed-walked home, feeling like a criminal. ST correspondents give a first-person account of what life is like in the cities they are living in.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Local company invents new mask to tackle global shortage; 1,000 being shipped here for sale



The Gill Mask, as it is known, is a reusable face mask that can be fitted with a filter made from just one-sixth of the material used in a standard surgical mask. PHOTOS: MDESIGN SOLUTIONS



The Gill Mask, as it is known, is a reusable face mask that can be fitted with a filter made from just one-sixth of the material used in a standard surgical mask.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore gives coronavirus frontliners a round of applause



Siblings Lucas Low, four, and Hayley Low, eight, applauding in appreciation of Covid-19 frontline workers, at Cantonment Road on March 30, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Whether from their windows, doors or balconies, people clapped, cheered, sang Ole and even banged saucepans.

READ MORE HERE

Free disposal scheme for non-compliant e-scooters extended by three months



The queue at a designated disposal point for e-scooters in Jurong West on Nov 28, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



From July 1 onwards, all motorised PMDs like e-scooters and hoverboards which are used on public paths must be certified to the UL2272 safety standard.

READ MORE HERE

Woman, granddaughter die after traffic accident, a week apart



A woman (left) and her granddaughter had been critically injured in an accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 9 and Avenue 10 involving the van they were in and a car. PHOTO: DERRICK NG/FACEBOOK



Both had been critically injured in an accident on March 22 involving the van they were in and a car.

READ MORE HERE