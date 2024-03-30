Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 30, 2024

Updated
Mar 30, 2024, 08:34 AM
Published
Mar 30, 2024, 08:28 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

85% of people living with HIV know their status, aim is to reach 95% by 2025: MOH

Experts believe the changes to the disclosure law will encourage more people to get tested for HIV.

READ MORE HERE

Renewing ‘last resort’ law that allows detention of criminal suspects without trial

Under the law, a person can be detained without trial over alleged links to syndicates and secret societies.

READ MORE HERE

Doomsday, aliens and censors: Three-Body Problem propels China’s sci-fi scene

Liu Cixin’s trilogy has been a runaway success, but where would the next smash hit come from?

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Malaysia’s heated ‘Allah’ socks issue exposes feeble govt reaction in tamping down major controversy

Some critics question the silence of PM Anwar and his deputy Zahid over the issue.

READ MORE HERE

Israeli man with murderous intent, firearms arrested in KL; police on high alert

The pistols found in the man's possession included a Sig Sauer, two Glocks and a Smith and Wesson.

READ MORE HERE

Lawyer struck off rolls for conduct that ‘pointed to a character defect’

Mr Peter Ezekiel failed to disclose vital information to his clients and also mishandled a lawsuit.

READ MORE HERE

Sakura season begins in Tokyo, 15 days later than in 2023

The sakura trees in Tokyo are expected to be in full bloom in about a week.

READ MORE HERE

S’poreans who helped stranded workers during pandemic welcome emergency housing portal

The crisis housing portal is expected to be ready around the first half of 2025.

READ MORE HERE

New Audemars Piguet CEO: ‘Not having a watch background is a blessing in disguise’

Italian head honcho Ilaria Resta spent over 20 years building brands like Procter & Gamble and Firmenich.

READ MORE HERE

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: So make the friendship bracelets and display them nicely too

Here are creative ways to display your friendship bracelet and commemorate your Taylor Swift concert experience. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top