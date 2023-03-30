Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 30

Updated
Published
3 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

MAS says disruption of DBS digital services unacceptable, calls for thorough probe into cause

It said the bank has fallen short of MAS’ expectations to maintain the availability of systems at a high level.

READ MORE HERE

Potential for Singapore and Guangdong to deepen cooperation: PM Lee

This includes cooperation in the Greater Bay Area encompassing Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

READ MORE HERE

Boao forum sends strong signal that China is back in business

The number of attendees has rebounded to some 2,000 people - similar to levels before the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’pore drivers may be able to use credit, debit cards to enter JB by Sept 2024: Malaysia minister

There has been a shortage of Touch ’n Go cards in both Singapore and Johor Bahru since the borders reopened between both sides in April 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Inflation, rising healthcare costs among key threats to financial goals, say Singapore residents in poll

The survey found that just over half of those polled are confident of saving for emergencies and maintaining their lifestyles.

READ MORE HERE

Fee waiver for lasting power of attorney applications extended to end-March 2026

More than 26,000 LPAs have been made online in just four months since the system was launched in November 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Raid on Johor flat cripples syndicate which allegedly targeted S’poreans with fake friend call scams

The syndicate is believed to be involved in over 40 police reports made in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

The coming creative destruction from AI

The interesting question is not whether artificial intelligence can replicate the human brain but what outcomes it can produce, says Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu wants to teach kids of all abilities to swim

Yip hopes that the students will learn the values she has picked up from swimming, such as resilience and communication.

READ MORE HERE

Sim Ann clarifies incident at Esplanade after allegations she had disrespected artistes

Ms Sim said it was not her intent to convey any disregard for the performers on stage and the audience.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top