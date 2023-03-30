Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 30

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MAS says disruption of DBS digital services unacceptable, calls for thorough probe into cause
It said the bank has fallen short of MAS’ expectations to maintain the availability of systems at a high level.
Potential for Singapore and Guangdong to deepen cooperation: PM Lee
This includes cooperation in the Greater Bay Area encompassing Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.
Boao forum sends strong signal that China is back in business
The number of attendees has rebounded to some 2,000 people - similar to levels before the pandemic.
S’pore drivers may be able to use credit, debit cards to enter JB by Sept 2024: Malaysia minister
There has been a shortage of Touch ’n Go cards in both Singapore and Johor Bahru since the borders reopened between both sides in April 2022.
Inflation, rising healthcare costs among key threats to financial goals, say Singapore residents in poll
The survey found that just over half of those polled are confident of saving for emergencies and maintaining their lifestyles.
Fee waiver for lasting power of attorney applications extended to end-March 2026
More than 26,000 LPAs have been made online in just four months since the system was launched in November 2022.
Raid on Johor flat cripples syndicate which allegedly targeted S’poreans with fake friend call scams
The syndicate is believed to be involved in over 40 police reports made in Singapore.
The coming creative destruction from AI
The interesting question is not whether artificial intelligence can replicate the human brain but what outcomes it can produce, says Vikram Khanna.
Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu wants to teach kids of all abilities to swim
Yip hopes that the students will learn the values she has picked up from swimming, such as resilience and communication.
Sim Ann clarifies incident at Esplanade after allegations she had disrespected artistes
Ms Sim said it was not her intent to convey any disregard for the performers on stage and the audience.