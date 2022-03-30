Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 30.
S'pore hopes US will deepen ties with Asia-Pacific: PM Lee
Mr Biden said he is looking forward to hosting Asean leaders to Washington for a special summit soon.
Singapore and US to start cybersecurity dialogue, deepen cooperation on infrastructure
The US-Singapore Cyber Dialogue comes on the back of three MOUs to boost cyber-security cooperation.
Buzz returns to live music and F&B venues on Day 1 of easing of Covid-19 curbs
askST: What you need to know if you are driving from S'pore to Malaysia
'Fighting tooth and nail' for veggies: Shanghai residents bristle under Covid-19 lockdown
The lockdown has offered an avenue for the authorities to form a dragnet across the city.
Obstacles to ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine remain formidable despite hints of flexibility
Further complicating matters, Ukraine said any security arrangements will have to be ratified in a national referendum.
375 OCBC customers double-charged for bill payments on AXS
Two workers die at Keppel shipyard after structure collapses
The structure had collapsed suddenly at about 10pm, causing a part of the scaffold to be flung out of the vessel.
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips
Should you switch on the air-conditioner during home recovery? How can you take care of kids who are sick?
Seven Singapore restaurants on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list; Odette slips to No. 8
Odette retained its Best Restaurant in Singapore title, and also received the Art of Hospitality Award.
