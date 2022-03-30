Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 30

Updated
Published
57 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 30.

S'pore hopes US will deepen ties with Asia-Pacific: PM Lee

Mr Biden said he is looking forward to hosting Asean leaders to Washington for a special summit soon.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore and US to start cybersecurity dialogue, deepen cooperation on infrastructure

The US-Singapore Cyber Dialogue comes on the back of three MOUs to boost cyber-security cooperation.

READ MORE HERE

Buzz returns to live music and F&B venues on Day 1 of easing of Covid-19 curbs

"This Friday is going to be a little crazy," said a restaurant manager.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

askST: What you need to know if you are driving from S'pore to Malaysia

Here is a checklist of requirements, including the vehicle documents you will need.

READ MORE HERE

'Fighting tooth and nail' for veggies: Shanghai residents bristle under Covid-19 lockdown

The lockdown has offered an avenue for the authorities to form a dragnet across the city.

READ MORE HERE

Obstacles to ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine remain formidable despite hints of flexibility

Further complicating matters, Ukraine said any security arrangements will have to be ratified in a national referendum.

READ MORE HERE

375 OCBC customers double-charged for bill payments on AXS

All customers have been refunded, the bank said.

READ MORE HERE

Two workers die at Keppel shipyard after structure collapses

The structure had collapsed suddenly at about 10pm, causing a part of the scaffold to be flung out of the vessel.

READ MORE HERE

How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

Should you switch on the air-conditioner during home recovery? How can you take care of kids who are sick?

READ MORE HERE

Seven Singapore restaurants on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list; Odette slips to No. 8

Odette retained its Best Restaurant in Singapore title, and also received the Art of Hospitality Award.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top