Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 30

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Tugboats hauled the giant vessel away from the side of the waterway, where it had been lodged since March 23.

Suez Canal jam may further strain Singapore manufacturers amid shipping container shortage

Manufacturers are already facing higher shipping container costs amid disruptions due to the pandemic.

NTU team develops new Covid-19 rapid test kit that can detect variants

It produces results within 30 minutes and can be used directly on patient samples.

Covid-19 shows importance of resilience in healthcare system: DPM Heng at SGH 200th anniversary celebrations

"We must learn from Covid-19 to better prepare for Disease X," he said.

New S'pore-North America subsea cable system to be completed in 2024

It will help boost digital connectivity and offer network diversity between the regions.

Former oil tycoon and Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin facing 23 more forgery-related charges

The new charges are expected to be tendered at the next court mention on April 8.

High ozone levels in northern Singapore on March 28 likely due to weather conditions

NEA noted that the nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds were within normal levels that day.

Jean Marshall, social work pioneer and wife of former chief minister David Marshall dies, aged 94

Mrs Marshall would have been 95 in two weeks.

One-year-old Singaporean girl among 21 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

Among the new cases announced, 20 were asymptomatic.

askST: Is it safe to invest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin? And what are NFTs?

MAS has issued advisories to warn the public of the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.

