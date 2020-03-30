Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 30.
42 new coronavirus cases in S'pore including 24 imported; new cluster at Yishun bridal salon
MOH also said Case 741, announced on Saturday, is a 42-year-old nurse at Sengkang General Hospital with no travel history to affected countries or regions.
Coronavirus could take years to run its course, world must brace itself: PM Lee
PM Lee expects it to spread to other parts of the world such as India, Africa, South-east Asia and Latin America.
Trump extends coronavirus guidelines to April 30, says deaths could peak around Easter
Mr Trump also accused hospitals of hoarding ventilators that are in scarce supply across the United States.
German minister commits suicide after 'coronavirus crisis worries'
Mr Thomas Schaefer had been working "day and night" to help companies and workers deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.
Days in ICU scariest of my life: Coronavirus patients here share their experiences
"What will happen to me? Will I see my wife again?"
Singapore's third Covid-19 death: How he got infected remains a mystery to his family, says daughter
Mr Chung Ah Lay did not travel to affected countries or clusters.
ICA cancels man’s passport for flouting stay-home rules in first such action against S'pore citizen
Mr Goh Illya Victor, 53, was served the notice at Tanah Merah Ferry terminal on March 19. But he went back to Indonesia, and returned through the Singapore Cruise Centre on March 24.
A journey in helping the homeless in Singapore
Helping the homeless begins by befriending them, and does not stop even after they have found a permanent roof over their heads.
8 people die as ambulance plane bound for Tokyo is engulfed by fire at Manila airport
It was not immediately announced why the patient was being evacuated by air to Tokyo, or if he tested positive for the coronavirus.
