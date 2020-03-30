Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 30.

42 new coronavirus cases in S'pore including 24 imported; new cluster at Yishun bridal salon





A new cluster involving three people at a bridal salon in Yishun Industrial Street, The Wedding Brocade, was identified. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



MOH also said Case 741, announced on Saturday, is a 42-year-old nurse at Sengkang General Hospital with no travel history to affected countries or regions.

Coronavirus could take years to run its course, world must brace itself: PM Lee





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a live interview on CNN’s programme, Fareed Zakaria GPS. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



PM Lee expects it to spread to other parts of the world such as India, Africa, South-east Asia and Latin America.

Trump extends coronavirus guidelines to April 30, says deaths could peak around Easter





Mr Trump said he wanted to restore that tax deduction "so companies can send people to restaurants". PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Trump also accused hospitals of hoarding ventilators that are in scarce supply across the United States.

German minister commits suicide after 'coronavirus crisis worries'





Mr Thomas Schaefer, 54, was Hesse state's finance chief for 10 years and had been working "day and night" to help companies and workers deal with the economic impact of the pandemic. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Thomas Schaefer had been working "day and night" to help companies and workers deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

Days in ICU scariest of my life: Coronavirus patients here share their experiences





Mr Raymond Koh spent five days in the ICU. He was discharged on March 19. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



"What will happen to me? Will I see my wife again?"

Singapore's third Covid-19 death: How he got infected remains a mystery to his family, says daughter





Mr Chung Ah Lay, who was admitted to Singapore General Hospital on Feb 29, died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on March 29, 2020. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER, GIN TAY



Mr Chung Ah Lay did not travel to affected countries or clusters.

ICA cancels man’s passport for flouting stay-home rules in first such action against S'pore citizen





The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said Mr Goh displayed "irresponsible conduct" for not complying with the first stay-home notice and then returning to Singapore on March 24. ST PHOTOS: GOV.SG , KUA CHEE SIONG



Mr Goh Illya Victor, 53, was served the notice at Tanah Merah Ferry terminal on March 19. But he went back to Indonesia, and returned through the Singapore Cruise Centre on March 24.

A journey in helping the homeless in Singapore





(From second left) Mr Lee Kim Hua, senior director of the Peers office at the Ministry of Social and Family Development; Mr Abraham Yeo, co-founder of Homeless Hearts of Singapore; Dr Harry Tan, a postdoctoral research fellow from the department of sociology at the National University of Singapore; and Pastor Andrew Khoo, New Hope Community Services chief executive, in the discussion organised by The Straits Times in partnership with the Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM) last Tuesday. It was moderated by SKM general secretary William Wan (far left). PHOTO: NG YEOW KIN



Helping the homeless begins by befriending them, and does not stop even after they have found a permanent roof over their heads.

8 people die as ambulance plane bound for Tokyo is engulfed by fire at Manila airport





The plane, operated by local charter service Lionair, was headed to Tokyo, in Japan. PHOTO: AFP



It was not immediately announced why the patient was being evacuated by air to Tokyo, or if he tested positive for the coronavirus.

3 things to do today



Try: Burpees or jump squats at home. PHOTO: ST FILE



Stuck at home because of Covid-19? The Straits Times recommends fun, uplifting things to do each day.

