Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 3, 2024

Affordable, convenient: Why more people in S’pore are relying on mobility scooters
The authorities are looking into proposals, including a stricter speed limit of 6kmh for motorised PMAs.
S’porean’s fatal accident in Batam: Go-kart circuit lacks safety features, say patrons
A visitor, who met with a go-karting accident in 2019 at the same circuit where the fatal incident occurred on Feb 21, says there was no safety briefing before the 15-minute ride.
Taylor Swift makes National Stadium shimmer on opening night of Singapore concerts
The singer played to a 55,000-strong crowd in a 3½-hour set in the first of six sold-out shows here.
Ex-lover took $8m from man after he had serious strokes
The lover took advantage of his frail mental state and even got him to give up his $3 million home.
Former senior minister of state Ch’ng Jit Koon dies at 90
Mr Ch’ng started his political career in 1968 and was among the first batches of People’s Action Party cadres.
‘I want to know why I was given away for adoption’: 70-year-old looks for birth family
Madam Kartini has friends like herself, who were born into Chinese families and adopted by Malay parents.
Running factories wasn’t her career game plan, but this CEO learnt to love what she didn’t like
Ms Phyllis Ong, group CEO of precision engineering company Armstrong Asia, took over the $270 million business her father built. Executive editor Sumiko Tan finds out she has other passions too.
‘Visitors can become poor’: Chinese netizens debate whether Singapore is too costly to visit
The hashtag “visa-free travel to Singapore could result in visitors becoming poor if not careful” had 310 million views and sparked more than 9,000 discussion threads.
Yong tau foo war: Competition heats up between four sellers in Bukit Merah Central
It is game on between three stalwarts and a fourth contender who joined the fray in early 2024.
Who says 50 is too old to join a start-up, study for a PhD or write a book? These women did it
Today's women over 50 are not afraid to reinvent their identities and chase their dreams.