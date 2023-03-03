Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 3

Updated
Published
5 min ago

‘We will turn the corner soon’: Desmond Lee says nearly 100,000 homes slated to be ready by 2025

There are now 100 BTO projects ongoing islandwide, and this will increase to more than 150 concurrent projects by 2025, said the minister.

READ MORE HERE

E-book on Lee Kuan Yew’s last will calculated to mislead, at odds with court findings: SM Teo

Among the inaccuracies was one regarding the insertion of a demolition clause for the house at 38 Oxley Road in Mr Lee Kuan Yew's last will.

READ MORE HERE

The gist: More help for BTO first-timers, paying for plastic bags discussed in Parliament

Parliament scrutinised the budgets of the ministries of Sustainability and the Environment, and National Development on Thursday. Here are some of the key announcements.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore dream turned sour: How upgrading and a culture of getting ahead became corrosive

Instead of talking about upgrading one’s home, education and job, let’s focus on progressing together, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Govt to set up dedicated unit to resolve neighbours' serious noise disputes

It will be given the power to investigate disputes and stop certain nuisance behaviour.

READ MORE HERE

Interest rates on T-bills and Singapore Savings Bonds back on an uptrend: Should you consider them?

Yield on six-month T-bills rose to 3.98 per cent in Thursday's auction, up 0.05 percentage points from the Feb 16 auction.

READ MORE HERE

Furore over red Tampines HDB blocks exposes an unimaginative Singapore

A design decision is being overturned in favour of one made by residents with the loudest social media voices, says arts correspondent Arthur Sim.

READ MORE HERE

6th suspect arrested in murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi

The man allegedly tried to help one of the suspects in the murder case flee Hong Kong.

READ MORE HERE

All HDB rental coffee shops to provide budget meals by 2026

Operators and stallholders will get a 5 per cent discount on the renewal rents for one year to help offer these meals.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT makes police report after 12-year-old allegedly causes train delay

The boy appeared to have slotted a metal flask in between the doors to prevent them from closing fully.

READ MORE HERE

