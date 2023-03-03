Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 3

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘We will turn the corner soon’: Desmond Lee says nearly 100,000 homes slated to be ready by 2025
There are now 100 BTO projects ongoing islandwide, and this will increase to more than 150 concurrent projects by 2025, said the minister.
E-book on Lee Kuan Yew’s last will calculated to mislead, at odds with court findings: SM Teo
Among the inaccuracies was one regarding the insertion of a demolition clause for the house at 38 Oxley Road in Mr Lee Kuan Yew's last will.
The gist: More help for BTO first-timers, paying for plastic bags discussed in Parliament
Parliament scrutinised the budgets of the ministries of Sustainability and the Environment, and National Development on Thursday. Here are some of the key announcements.
Singapore dream turned sour: How upgrading and a culture of getting ahead became corrosive
Instead of talking about upgrading one’s home, education and job, let’s focus on progressing together, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Govt to set up dedicated unit to resolve neighbours' serious noise disputes
It will be given the power to investigate disputes and stop certain nuisance behaviour.
Interest rates on T-bills and Singapore Savings Bonds back on an uptrend: Should you consider them?
Yield on six-month T-bills rose to 3.98 per cent in Thursday's auction, up 0.05 percentage points from the Feb 16 auction.
Furore over red Tampines HDB blocks exposes an unimaginative Singapore
A design decision is being overturned in favour of one made by residents with the loudest social media voices, says arts correspondent Arthur Sim.
6th suspect arrested in murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi
The man allegedly tried to help one of the suspects in the murder case flee Hong Kong.
All HDB rental coffee shops to provide budget meals by 2026
Operators and stallholders will get a 5 per cent discount on the renewal rents for one year to help offer these meals.
SMRT makes police report after 12-year-old allegedly causes train delay
The boy appeared to have slotted a metal flask in between the doors to prevent them from closing fully.