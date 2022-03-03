Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 3.
S'pore must maintain fair and progressive system of taxes and benefits: Lawrence Wong
This entails a good mix of income, asset and consumption-based taxes - which is why GST cannot be ignored, he said.
SAF to set up fourth service as digital threats mount: Ng Eng Hen
The Digital and Intelligence Service will be responsible for intelligence, cyber and psychological defence.
Make-up pay for reservists to be automated, with base pay of $1,600 per month
Over 100,000 NSmen and 25,000 employers, which sometimes claim on their employees' behalf, are set to benefit.
UN General Assembly in historic vote denounces Russia over Ukraine invasion
It calls on Moscow to withdraw all forces from Ukraine, a move aimed at diplomatically isolating Russia.
S'porean helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland, cooking meals for them
The former restaurateur and 20 volunteers are distributing meals to those stuck at the Polish border.
Sleepless nights for model Darina Sheremet and other Ukrainians based in Singapore
Putin battles on two fronts - in Ukraine and on the Russian economy
A banking crisis cannot be far away, as Russia's entire financial sector grinds to a halt, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
HDB amends plans for 2 developments following environmental studies, public consultations
Woodlands North keeps core conservation area, while Miltonia Close gets bigger nature park.
Bookings required to drive to Choa Chu Kang, Mandai columbaria during Qing Ming period
The Qing Ming Festival takes place on April 5, and the visiting period is between March 26 and April 17.
Best food in Singapore: 20 eating places to check out in the west
ICYMI: Here's a look at where you can get the freshest steamed fish in town, unpretentious Italian fare and other top eats in the area.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!