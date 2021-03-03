Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 3.

Asean countries urge Myanmar military to end violence and work towards reconciliation

Foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Singapore hasn't recognised the military regime as Myanmar's government.

READ MORE HERE

Over 82,000 people have taken 'cruises to nowhere' from S'pore

There have been no Covid-19 cases on board since the pilot programme started in November.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian cleared of drug charges freed more than 4 months after escaping death sentence

Mr Beh Chew Boo had been in custody since his arrest in October 2016 at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

READ MORE HERE

AirAsia's food delivery service launches in Singapore with 80 restaurants on board

About 300 other restaurants are in the process of being brought on board.

READ MORE HERE

'It sounded like a plane dropped out of the sky': Toh Yi resident whose home was damaged by fallen tree

At least three units and two cars were damaged, though no one was hurt.

READ MORE HERE

French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy ready to sue France before European court to prove innocence

Sarkozy, who was found guilty of corruption, said the ruling was riddled with inconsistencies.

READ MORE HERE

VacciNationSG campaign launched to raise awareness of Covid-19 vaccine

The campaign will also address misconceptions and debunk misinformation.

READ MORE HERE

More than 8,600 notifications for contractual relief submitted

Most were related to hire-purchase agreements for commercial equipment or vehicles, and rental of commercial and industrial property.

READ MORE HERE

US multilateralism is coming back, except on trade

The rise of China is one of the main sources of this reticence, writes Associate Editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Huh? Say again? Is too much ear wax the problem?

It may sound like a funny problem, but impacted ear wax is quite a common condition.

READ MORE HERE