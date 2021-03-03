Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 3.
Asean countries urge Myanmar military to end violence and work towards reconciliation
Foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Singapore hasn't recognised the military regime as Myanmar's government.
Over 82,000 people have taken 'cruises to nowhere' from S'pore
There have been no Covid-19 cases on board since the pilot programme started in November.
Malaysian cleared of drug charges freed more than 4 months after escaping death sentence
Mr Beh Chew Boo had been in custody since his arrest in October 2016 at the Woodlands Checkpoint.
AirAsia's food delivery service launches in Singapore with 80 restaurants on board
About 300 other restaurants are in the process of being brought on board.
'It sounded like a plane dropped out of the sky': Toh Yi resident whose home was damaged by fallen tree
At least three units and two cars were damaged, though no one was hurt.
French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy ready to sue France before European court to prove innocence
Sarkozy, who was found guilty of corruption, said the ruling was riddled with inconsistencies.
VacciNationSG campaign launched to raise awareness of Covid-19 vaccine
The campaign will also address misconceptions and debunk misinformation.
More than 8,600 notifications for contractual relief submitted
Most were related to hire-purchase agreements for commercial equipment or vehicles, and rental of commercial and industrial property.
US multilateralism is coming back, except on trade
The rise of China is one of the main sources of this reticence, writes Associate Editor Vikram Khanna.
Huh? Say again? Is too much ear wax the problem?
It may sound like a funny problem, but impacted ear wax is quite a common condition.