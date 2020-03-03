Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 3.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin asks voters to give his government a chance to prove itself in first public address
Mr Muhyiddin called for reconciliation after a week of political impasse, where accusations of betrayal were flung across the political divide.
Non-Malays fret over their future under new Malaysian government
"I fail to see how a one-race-dominated government can be any good for a multiracial country such as ours."
2 new coronavirus cases in S'pore: Woman linked to family of infected RI boy and maid linked to Science Park II cluster
Four more patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of fully recovered to 78.
Coronavirus: Seattle area records six deaths as US officials scramble to prepare for more cases
The county was not recommending school closures or cancellation of any events at this point.
Singapore Mint suspends orders for medallions marking 5th anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew's death
Netizens criticised the launch, saying the medallions and busts in Mr Lee’s likeness went against his wishes.
Gold watch overshadows South Korean sect leader Lee Man-hee's coronavirus apology
The gold-coloured watch was apparently given by disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.
Life imprisonment for rag-and-bone man who murdered coffee shop helper
The judge noted that there was only circumstantial evidence to show Toh Sia Guan had inflicted the fatal injury.
School's out, fun's in: March holiday activities for kids
Let your kids learn how to photograph miniature objects or visit pop-up libraries in void decks.
Half of world's beaches could vanish by 2100
Australia could be hit hardest, with nearly 15,000 km of white-beach coastline washed away over the next 80 years.
Money Hacks Podcast: Should you invest your CPF money in a turbulent market?
CPF is your long-term money. How can it perform if you take a similar long-term market view versus just leaving it in CPF?