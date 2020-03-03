Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 3.

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin asks voters to give his government a chance to prove itself in first public address



In the speech broadcast over national television, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president called for reconciliation after a week of political impasse. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ASTROWANI.COM



Mr Muhyiddin called for reconciliation after a week of political impasse, where accusations of betrayal were flung across the political divide.

Non-Malays fret over their future under new Malaysian government



About 70 per cent of Malaysia's 32 million people are Malay Muslims and bumiputeras, while ethnic Chinese and Indians make up 23 per cent and 7

per cent respectively. PHOTO: REUTERS



"I fail to see how a one-race-dominated government can be any good for a multiracial country such as ours."

2 new coronavirus cases in S'pore: Woman linked to family of infected RI boy and maid linked to Science Park II cluster



One of the new cases, a 34-year-old Filipino maid, is linked to Wizlearn Technologies in Science Park II - a cluster that emerged on Feb 28, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Four more patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of fully recovered to 78.

Coronavirus: Seattle area records six deaths as US officials scramble to prepare for more cases



Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman speaks during a press conference in Seattle, Washington, on Jan 29, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The county was not recommending school closures or cancellation of any events at this point.

Singapore Mint suspends orders for medallions marking 5th anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew's death



The Pride of Singapore medallion range comprises four commemorative gold, silver, and base-metal medallions, as well as made-to-order copper busts. PHOTO: THE SINGAPORE MINT



Netizens criticised the launch, saying the medallions and busts in Mr Lee’s likeness went against his wishes.

Gold watch overshadows South Korean sect leader Lee Man-hee's coronavirus apology



Lee Man-hee, founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, bows ahead of a news conference at his villa in Gapyeong, South Korea, on March 2, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS/YONHAP



The gold-coloured watch was apparently given by disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.

Life imprisonment for rag-and-bone man who murdered coffee shop helper



Toh Sia Guan (in red) as seen on July 22, 2016. PHOTO: ST FILE



The judge noted that there was only circumstantial evidence to show Toh Sia Guan had inflicted the fatal injury.

School's out, fun's in: March holiday activities for kids



Go on a tour of contemporary art at the National Gallery Singapore led by SAM assistant curator (curatorial and collections) Andrea Fam (above). PHOTO: SINGAPORE ART MUSEUM



Let your kids learn how to photograph miniature objects or visit pop-up libraries in void decks.

Half of world's beaches could vanish by 2100



Tourists walk along a beach in Boracay, the Philippines, on Feb 22, 2020. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Australia could be hit hardest, with nearly 15,000 km of white-beach coastline washed away over the next 80 years.

Money Hacks Podcast: Should you invest your CPF money in a turbulent market?



In this Money Hacks podcast, we talk about CPF investments, and if you should invest them in a turbulent market. Gregory Van, chief executive and founding partner of Endowus, the only digital investment adviser that now has a CPF investment option, gives us his views. ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO



CPF is your long-term money. How can it perform if you take a similar long-term market view versus just leaving it in CPF?

