Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29

Singapore-China project in Guangzhou to speed up expansion
The second phase of the China-Singapore Smart Park will be completed in June ahead of its October timeline.
ERP rates at 7 locations to increase by $1 from April 3
The number of locations and time slots charged is still lower than the number charged before the Covid-19 pandemic, LTA said.
Public service should be politically sensitive but not politicised: Lawrence Wong
Five arrested after incident at Bugis hotel; two weapons found
Video shows police storming building, killing Nashville school shooter
It showed officers rapidly searching for the shooter, in contrast to videos from last May showing officers in Uvalde, Texas, waiting for more than an hour during a gun attack.
Interactive: Explore scenes of old Singapore, captured in a 60m-long painting
Across 27 canvas panels, Singaporean visual artist Yip Yew Chong’s latest work captures his memory of everyday Singapore in the 1970s and 1980s.
WHO revises Covid-19 vaccine recommendations for new phase of pandemic
Singapore public’s confidence in crypto slides, but interest in trading still high: Survey
Public confidence in cryptocurrencies continued to shrink, but interest in trading has not waned.
Modi’s BJP hands opposition a useful sword
The removal of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament has already the effect of rallying the opposition, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Man United bid ‘not about my ego or making tons of money’, says S’pore PR Zilliacus
The Finnish entrepreneur speaks to David Lee about his love for the club and what his US$5 billion bid entails.