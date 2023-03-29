Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Singapore-China project in Guangzhou to speed up expansion

The second phase of the China-Singapore Smart Park will be completed in June ahead of its October timeline.

READ MORE HERE

ERP rates at 7 locations to increase by $1 from April 3

The number of locations and time slots charged is still lower than the number charged before the Covid-19 pandemic, LTA said.

READ MORE HERE

Public service should be politically sensitive but not politicised: Lawrence Wong

“You must remain impartial and do your work with professional objectivity,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Five arrested after incident at Bugis hotel; two weapons found

A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Video shows police storming building, killing Nashville school shooter

It showed officers rapidly searching for the shooter, in contrast to videos from last May showing officers in Uvalde, Texas, waiting for more than an hour during a gun attack.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Explore scenes of old Singapore, captured in a 60m-long painting

Across 27 canvas panels, Singaporean visual artist Yip Yew Chong’s latest work captures his memory of everyday Singapore in the 1970s and 1980s.

READ MORE HERE

WHO revises Covid-19 vaccine recommendations for new phase of pandemic

Children and adolescents may no longer need a shot, but high-risk groups still do.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore public’s confidence in crypto slides, but interest in trading still high: Survey

Public confidence in cryptocurrencies continued to shrink, but interest in trading has not waned.

READ MORE HERE

Modi’s BJP hands opposition a useful sword

The removal of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament has already the effect of rallying the opposition, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Man United bid ‘not about my ego or making tons of money’, says S’pore PR Zilliacus

The Finnish entrepreneur speaks to David Lee about his love for the club and what his US$5 billion bid entails.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top