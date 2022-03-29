Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 29.

Singapore, US reaffirm defence ties and discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Singapore remains one of America’s most valued defence partners.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore 18th country to ink US space cooperation agreement

The signing ceremony took place during PM Lee's working visit to the US, his first under the Biden administration.

READ MORE HERE

New COE criterion could drive down prices of electric vehicles

But other factors like range of options and ease of charging are still key to boosting adoption.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: WSJ

Their symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands.

READ MORE HERE

ST Connect Webinar: Ukraine war signals a shift in world order with return of European nationalism

The panellists also discussed China's stance on the conflict.

READ MORE HERE

Academy 'condemns' and launches 'formal review' into Will Smith slap at Oscars

The Academy will be exploring further action and consequences.

READ MORE HERE

Staff requests for flexi-work arrangements must be considered by employers by 2024

But employers can consider their business needs when assessing whether or not to grant approval.

READ MORE HERE

White Paper on S'pore women's development: Bold yet nuanced approach to gender equality

Legislation and financial help are important, but it is more meaningful to change societal norms and build a stronger care infrastructure, says Opinion Editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to waive road charge for S'pore-registered vehicles entering Johor

Motorists can top up their Touch ‘n Go cards in Johor or register for Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit scheme.

READ MORE HERE

GP linked to Healing the Divide group suspended over allegations of injecting patients with saline

He is also said to have uploaded fake vaccination statuses to MOH registry.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top