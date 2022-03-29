Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 29.
Singapore, US reaffirm defence ties and discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Singapore remains one of America’s most valued defence partners.
S'pore 18th country to ink US space cooperation agreement
The signing ceremony took place during PM Lee's working visit to the US, his first under the Biden administration.
New COE criterion could drive down prices of electric vehicles
But other factors like range of options and ease of charging are still key to boosting adoption.
Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: WSJ
Their symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands.
ST Connect Webinar: Ukraine war signals a shift in world order with return of European nationalism
Academy 'condemns' and launches 'formal review' into Will Smith slap at Oscars
Staff requests for flexi-work arrangements must be considered by employers by 2024
But employers can consider their business needs when assessing whether or not to grant approval.
White Paper on S'pore women's development: Bold yet nuanced approach to gender equality
Legislation and financial help are important, but it is more meaningful to change societal norms and build a stronger care infrastructure, says Opinion Editor Grace Ho.
Malaysia to waive road charge for S'pore-registered vehicles entering Johor
Motorists can top up their Touch ‘n Go cards in Johor or register for Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit scheme.
GP linked to Healing the Divide group suspended over allegations of injecting patients with saline
