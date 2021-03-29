Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 29.

Private doctors question 'highly exclusive' IP insurer panels which exclude many specialists

They say private specialists account for only 21 per cent of all doctors on the panels of many IP insurers.

READ MORE HERE

Signalling fault disrupts morning commute on North South Line

Commuters were told to add 45 minutes of travelling time between Raffles Place and Bishan stations.

READ MORE HERE

Million-dollar HDB flats: Who's buying them?

Such million-dollar sales make up just 0.3% of total resale transactions in the first eight months of 2020.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Covid-19 mRNA vaccines best at protecting against variant strains

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were found to work well against the British and Brazilian strains.

READ MORE HERE

‘We’ve always lived here, yet we don’t belong,’ say Thailand's sea gypsies

This is the fourth instalment of the nine-part Invisible Asia series.

READ MORE HERE

Two dead, 19 wounded in suspected suicide blast outside Indonesian church

One of the bombers was linked to local terrorist group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean who returned from India among 12 new imported Covid-19 cases

Among the new cases, 10 were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 cluster at Mandarin Orchard hotel remains a mystery

The reasons behind last year’s cluster of 13 cases are still unclear despite investigations.

READ MORE HERE

Former Big Splash site converted into new family-friendly destination with water play areas

The new Coastal PlayGrove houses a water park with wading pools, as well as a nature playgarden for children.

READ MORE HERE

21-year-old man drowns after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal

The man's friends called the police after realising that he had gone missing.

READ MORE HERE