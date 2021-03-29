Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 29.
Private doctors question 'highly exclusive' IP insurer panels which exclude many specialists
They say private specialists account for only 21 per cent of all doctors on the panels of many IP insurers.
Signalling fault disrupts morning commute on North South Line
Commuters were told to add 45 minutes of travelling time between Raffles Place and Bishan stations.
Million-dollar HDB flats: Who's buying them?
Such million-dollar sales make up just 0.3% of total resale transactions in the first eight months of 2020.
Covid-19 mRNA vaccines best at protecting against variant strains
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were found to work well against the British and Brazilian strains.
‘We’ve always lived here, yet we don’t belong,’ say Thailand's sea gypsies
This is the fourth instalment of the nine-part Invisible Asia series.
Two dead, 19 wounded in suspected suicide blast outside Indonesian church
One of the bombers was linked to local terrorist group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah.
S'porean who returned from India among 12 new imported Covid-19 cases
Among the new cases, 10 were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance.
Covid-19 cluster at Mandarin Orchard hotel remains a mystery
The reasons behind last year’s cluster of 13 cases are still unclear despite investigations.
Former Big Splash site converted into new family-friendly destination with water play areas
The new Coastal PlayGrove houses a water park with wading pools, as well as a nature playgarden for children.
21-year-old man drowns after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal
The man's friends called the police after realising that he had gone missing.