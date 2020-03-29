Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 29.

Tighter border restrictions as coronavirus cases in Singapore go past 800





The flight information board at Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 showing flight cancellations on March 23, 2020, as border controls around the world tightened over the past week to stem the Covid-19 outbreak. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore has further tightened restrictions on the entry of foreigners, with all long-term visit pass holders and student pass holders having to obtain approval from the authorities first, starting from 11.59pm on Sunday night.

Coronavirus: Stricter safe distancing measures thin crowds at malls





Shoppers in a queue at a supermarket in Tiong Bahru Plaza on March 28, 2020,, most of them keeping a safe distance, guided by the markings on the ground. ST PHOTOS: JASON QUAH, TIMOTHY DAVID



But outside the city area, not all shoppers keep to guideline of standing 1m away from others.

I can't smell the orange: NUS don tested positive for Covid-19 after losing sense of smell





Mr Hugh Mason in his isolation ward at the Singapore General Hospital on March 28, 2020. He said the last time he was out of the country was on Jan 21. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HUGH MASON



Mr Hugh Mason, an adjunct associate professor at the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Engineering, said that he had read reports online that Covid-19 could be associated with a loss of smell in certain cases.

Living in a pandemic: How the world is coping with the coronavirus



ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, KHALID BABA, NYTIMES, REUTERS



An invisible bug has changed how people around the world lead their lives. Here's a special report by members of the World Editors Forum.

Losing sense of smell, serving stay-home notice in a hotel: Covid-19 patients, front line workers share personal accounts fighting virus





Some people spoke about how they spent their days in an isolation ward or on stay-home notices, while others shared about the risks being on the front line fighting the virus. PHOTOS: NAS DAILY/FACEBOOK, COURTESY OF SIMON GWOZDZ, MARCUS CHUA/TWITTER, ERIYANA SUBADI/FACEBOOK



Since Singapore reported its first coronavirus case on Jan 23, many people have been sharing their experiences of coping with the outbreak.

It Changed My Life: The surgeon and the Dalai Lama





Dr Felicia Tan switched from being a liver surgeon to a breast surgeon to have more time to care for her daughter who was born with congenital myopia. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Felicia Tan beat a tough past and now goes on medical missions and conducts cancer checks for monks.

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': Yonhap





An image released on March 22, 2020, shows a suspected missile being fired by North Korea. PHOTO: REUTERS



Japan’s Ministry of Defense said they appeared to be ballistic missiles, and they did not land in Japanese territory or its exclusive economic zone.

GE a chance to change things for the better





ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Postal balloting, advance notice can be special provisions made during these exceptional times.

Me & My Money: Vet clinic owner puts her eggs in different baskets





Ms Foreen Low, seen here with a client's dog, is the owner of Animal Practice veterinary clinic, which she started in 2006. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Diversification to reduce risks is the motto for business owner Foreen Low, whether in her company or her investments.

Elderly couple's decade-long romance ends with wedding in Alexandra Hospital





Mr Tom Iljas and Madam Liong May Swan exchanging their wedding vows at Alexandra Hospital on March 28, 2020. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The nuptials took place after a series of events upset their original wedding plans.

