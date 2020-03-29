Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 29.
Tighter border restrictions as coronavirus cases in Singapore go past 800
Singapore has further tightened restrictions on the entry of foreigners, with all long-term visit pass holders and student pass holders having to obtain approval from the authorities first, starting from 11.59pm on Sunday night.
Coronavirus: Stricter safe distancing measures thin crowds at malls
But outside the city area, not all shoppers keep to guideline of standing 1m away from others.
I can't smell the orange: NUS don tested positive for Covid-19 after losing sense of smell
Mr Hugh Mason, an adjunct associate professor at the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Engineering, said that he had read reports online that Covid-19 could be associated with a loss of smell in certain cases.
Living in a pandemic: How the world is coping with the coronavirus
An invisible bug has changed how people around the world lead their lives. Here's a special report by members of the World Editors Forum.
Losing sense of smell, serving stay-home notice in a hotel: Covid-19 patients, front line workers share personal accounts fighting virus
Since Singapore reported its first coronavirus case on Jan 23, many people have been sharing their experiences of coping with the outbreak.
It Changed My Life: The surgeon and the Dalai Lama
Felicia Tan beat a tough past and now goes on medical missions and conducts cancer checks for monks.
North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': Yonhap
Japan’s Ministry of Defense said they appeared to be ballistic missiles, and they did not land in Japanese territory or its exclusive economic zone.
GE a chance to change things for the better
Postal balloting, advance notice can be special provisions made during these exceptional times.
Me & My Money: Vet clinic owner puts her eggs in different baskets
Diversification to reduce risks is the motto for business owner Foreen Low, whether in her company or her investments.
Elderly couple's decade-long romance ends with wedding in Alexandra Hospital
The nuptials took place after a series of events upset their original wedding plans.