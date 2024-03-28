Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 28, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MPA to probe whether S’pore law violated in Dali ship crash that led to Baltimore bridge collapse
What could cause large vessels to lose power?
Without power to reverse its travel, a 300m ship could take several minutes after dropping anchor to come to a stop.
Tensions emerge between Jokowi and incoming president Prabowo
A series of awkward incidents hints at a power struggle between the outgoing president and his successor.
Apex court dismisses appeal by 36 death row inmates who filed challenge against new process
The Court of Appeal agreed with the High Court that the inmates have no legal standing to bring the challenge.
Keeping your cool is going to get tougher in the tropics
As South-east Asia and other tropical areas in the world become hotter, one should take precautions.
Some schools advise students to wear PE attire amid blistering heat
Maximum daily temperatures are expected to be around 34 deg C and 35 deg C until the end of March.
5 people arrested in Kuala Lumpur for suspected involvement in scams targeting Singaporeans
The syndicate started its scam operations in early 2024, and is suspected to be involved in at least 40 cases reported to the Singapore police.