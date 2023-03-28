Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 28

Integrated Shield Plan riders to offer at least double the cancer coverage of main policy

Insurers will also provide some coverage for cancer drugs not on the Cancer Drug List for which MediShield Life and IPs are not permitted to cover.

S’pore bank bonds more volatile amid fallout, but lenders not hit hard

Their Additional Tier-1 bonds are seeing more volatility since news of Credit Suisse’s takeover by UBS.

Woman shoots dead 3 children, 3 adults at Christian school in Tennessee

The assailant left behind a “manifesto” and other writings that investigators were examining.

New recognition scheme for hotels and food businesses that use local veggies, fish and eggs

The new Farm-to-Table Recognition Programme was created to encourage more restaurants and eateries to opt for local produce.

How old is too old and when do you call it quits from work?

It might not be all downhill after your first 20 years of work, says the writer. The timing depends on your profession.

Anwar’s China trip set to focus on economic ties, not geopolitics

Issues like overlapping claims in the South China Sea will likely take a back seat.

Hungary parliament backs Finland’s Nato accession, Swedish bid pending

Finland and Sweden asked to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance in 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Amid TikTok scrutiny, how effective are parental curbs on social media?

There are no foolproof measures to stop underage users from lying about their age when they register for accounts.

HP inkjet printers find new uses in cancer research, vaccine discovery; Singapore remains key hub

HP’s pivot is opening up an entirely new income stream for the company, which has seen falling consumer demand for computers and printers cut into profits.

Man allegedly misappropriated about $470k paid to firm for Islamic religious pilgrimage

The amount was paid by at least 218 people who had signed up for a package to perform the umrah.

