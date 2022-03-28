Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 28.
Easing of rules for inbound travellers a relief for S'pore tour operators as local bookings dry up
Many are seeing their bookings plummet as the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme comes to an end this month.
Scammers in Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong target Singapore
Scammers have splurged on everything from luxury cars to Rolex watches with the millions they stole.
Newly refurbished space at IMH where patients can spend their day
IMH is transforming inpatient care and pivoting to focus more on mental health promotion.
4,848 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, lowest since Feb 3
The week-on-week infection ratio remained below one for the 26th straight day, at 0.75.
PAP unveils three new faces in Sengkang GRC
Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat, Ms Theodora Lai and Mr Ling Weihong will replace Mr Ng Chee Meng, Mr Amrin Amin and Mr Raymond Lye.
Zelensky says Ukraine studying issue of neutrality
The Kremlin earlier this month said Sweden and Austria offered models of neutrality that Ukraine could adopt to help end Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
Underwater glow in Singapore's waters caused by unusual algae pairing
Grocery price comparison app to feature unit prices of items to help fight shrinkflation
Work/Life: Do a budget, even if robbing a bank
There are different ways of making budgets, such as building on the plans of previous years or relying on modelling.
How the child actor who played Short Round quit the business, then came back
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!