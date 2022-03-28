Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 28.

Easing of rules for inbound travellers a relief for S'pore tour operators as local bookings dry up

Many are seeing their bookings plummet as the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme comes to an end this month.

READ MORE HERE

Scammers in Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong target Singapore

Scammers have splurged on everything from luxury cars to Rolex watches with the millions they stole. 

READ MORE HERE

Newly refurbished space at IMH where patients can spend their day

IMH is transforming inpatient care and pivoting to focus more on mental health promotion.

READ MORE HERE

4,848 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, lowest since Feb 3

The week-on-week infection ratio remained below one for the 26th straight day, at 0.75.

READ MORE HERE

PAP unveils three new faces in Sengkang GRC

Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat, Ms Theodora Lai and Mr Ling Weihong will replace Mr Ng Chee Meng, Mr Amrin Amin and Mr Raymond Lye.

READ MORE HERE

Zelensky says Ukraine studying issue of neutrality

The Kremlin earlier this month said Sweden and Austria offered models of neutrality that Ukraine could adopt to help end Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

Underwater glow in Singapore's waters caused by unusual algae pairing

The bloom is a pretty sight but can have negative impacts on the marine ecosystem.

READ MORE HERE

Grocery price comparison app to feature unit prices of items to help fight shrinkflation

Price Kaki will let consumers look at costs of similar items by weight or volume.

READ MORE HERE

Work/Life: Do a budget, even if robbing a bank

There are different ways of making budgets, such as building on the plans of previous years or relying on modelling.

READ MORE HERE

How the child actor who played Short Round quit the business, then came back

"There were not a lot of opportunities for Asian-American actors," said Ke Huy Quan.

READ MORE HERE

